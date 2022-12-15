This InStyle-Approved Smart Vanity Mirror Will Improve Anyone’s Makeup Routine

This popular mirror is loved by celebrities, influencers, and editors here at InStyle. Rated the best overall makeup mirror by our testers, this one doesn’t miss a mark. What sets it apart from other mirrors are its unique features, including the adjustable LED lights, magnifying mirror attachments, foldable stand, built-in suction cup mount, and more.

Have you ever received a present that was so unexpected but it completely changed your life? More often than not, those items end up being the best gifts. For those who are beauty-obsessed, the Glamcor Skinny Smart Vanity Mirror will become one of those can’t-live-without things: With its advanced, sleek design and bright LED illumination, it makes makeup application even smoother — but that’s just one of the many reasons why we think it’s a perfect gift.

Tamara Staples

While each of the features adds to the mirror’s appeal, our favorite has to be the lights. With five brightness levels, they allow anyone to easily do their makeup and hair, even if there’s no access to natural light. Most high-power LED lights need to constantly be plugged in to function, but these charge via USB — which gives your loved one the freedom to complete their makeup routine anywhere, even if there’s no power outlet available. And if there’s no place to rest the mirror, it can also be mounted to the wall thanks to the strong suction cup on the back (but it also comes with a foldable stand if they’re wary of putting it on the wall).

Beyond the functional features, there are also unique, tech- and travel-friendly aspects of the mirror. Thanks to the phone holder function, creating beauty TikToks has never been easier. Once attached, the mirror can actually connect to the phone via Bluetooth so selfies and videos can be snapped in seconds, too. Because the mirror is about the size of an iPad (and weighs less than two pounds), it’s compact enough to store in any carry-on. (We do recommend keeping it in the Skinny Vanity Mirror Carry Case to ensure it stays in tip-top shape while in transit, though.)

Tamara Staples

As if all those elements aren’t enough, the mirror also comes in five colors — black, champagne gold, pink, rose gold, and white. The color range allows you to gift your friends or family members a color that matches their bathroom. Once they use it and see the difference it makes for their makeup routine, they'll question how they ever settled for any other vanity mirror.

