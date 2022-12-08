Shopping Gift Guides The Internet’s Favorite Honey Infused Face Oil Is At The Top of Your Friend’s Wishlist All I want for Christmas is (Gis)ou! By Bianca Kratky Bianca Kratky Bianca Kratky is a fashion & beauty commerce writer at InStyle, where she's constantly either shopping, testing products, or writing about the first two. Her career began in 2019, writing for Cosmopolitan, Oprah Daily, and Coveteur. Her experience has always been in shopping content and always knows where the most stylish pieces can be found. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 8, 2022 @ 09:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. InStyle / Gisou There are some things on my wishlist (namely, face oils) so beautiful yet kind of a splurge that I feel guilty purchasing it for myself — but that’s precisely why it makes for a great holiday gift; I get the buyer's adrenaline rush, and my favorite person gets a good-for-their-skin oil. But this year, I’m not giving out just any skincare product. Everyone on my list will be receiving the internet’s favorite Gisou honey-infused face oil. In the past, we’ve purchased, reviewed, and adored the brand’s iconic honey-infused hair oil and lip oil, which had our editors donning nourished hair and lips for months. With celebrity makeup artists as big as Keita Moore considering this his go-to, you can trust that everyone’s favorite honey really does have magical properties to it. Negin Mirsalehi’s nourishing products, made from honey directly sourced from her family-owned bee garden, have the internet in a frenzy for good reason. Aside from the fact that they are gorgeously packaged (I mean seriously, how cute is this figure-eight bottle?), the products actually deliver impressive results — long-lasting hydration, even skin tone, smoother texture, and reduced fine lines. It even helps regulate the overproduction of oil, while it rejuvenates complexion and prevents skin damage. And anyone with acne-prone skin can rejoice; this face oil helps reduce the appearance of acne-scars and even prevent break out. (Yes, we’re super impressed by how impactful this oil is, too.) Gisou Honey Infused Face Oil Gisou View On Gisou.com Price at time of publish: $60Shipping: Free Shipping over $50Returns: Returns after 14 Days While the thought of honey on your face might bring up concerns of sticky residue, this face oil — also infused with rosehip oil, evening primrose oil, and vitamin E — leaves a dewy finish upon sinking into your skin. I can guarantee you this: whoever is lucky enough to unpackage this gift this holiday will have their face lit up like the decorations in the room — and retain that glow for the rest of winter. Thanks to the adorable packaging it already comes in, just wrap a bow on it and you’re good to go. 38 Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts for Every Person on Your Nice List What Is Gift Of The Day You probably noticed our “Gift of The Day” badge on this story. For the next handful of days, we’ll be rolling out reviews of one product that we think would make an excellent gift, whether it’s a set of no-makeup makeup, an LED light mask, a backpack perfect for work, or a personalized phone case. Follow along to find foolproof gifts, including some excellent last-minute ideas for those who are a bit challenging to shop for.