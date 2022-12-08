The Internet’s Favorite Honey Infused Face Oil Is At The Top of Your Friend’s Wishlist

There are some things on my wishlist (namely, face oils) so beautiful yet kind of a splurge that I feel guilty purchasing it for myself — but that’s precisely why it makes for a great holiday gift; I get the buyer's adrenaline rush, and my favorite person gets a good-for-their-skin oil. But this year, I’m not giving out just any skincare product. Everyone on my list will be receiving the internet’s favorite Gisou honey-infused face oil.

In the past, we’ve purchased, reviewed, and adored the brand’s iconic honey-infused hair oil and lip oil, which had our editors donning nourished hair and lips for months. With celebrity makeup artists as big as Keita Moore considering this his go-to, you can trust that everyone’s favorite honey really does have magical properties to it.

Negin Mirsalehi’s nourishing products, made from honey directly sourced from her family-owned bee garden, have the internet in a frenzy for good reason. Aside from the fact that they are gorgeously packaged (I mean seriously, how cute is this figure-eight bottle?), the products actually deliver impressive results — long-lasting hydration, even skin tone, smoother texture, and reduced fine lines. It even helps regulate the overproduction of oil, while it rejuvenates complexion and prevents skin damage. And anyone with acne-prone skin can rejoice; this face oil helps reduce the appearance of acne-scars and even prevent break out. (Yes, we’re super impressed by how impactful this oil is, too.)