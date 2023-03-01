Gisele Bündchen Opened Up About Facing "Challenges" in Her Life

Just days after gracing the cover of Vogue Italia looking like anyone but the Victoria's Secret model that fans have gotten used to seeing, Gisele Bündchen is giving everyone a tiny respite from whatever chaos they may be going through. In her latest Instagram post, the supermodel shared a photo of herself going through her yoga routine and, of course, her caption was the moment of reflection and calm that'll get everyone through the workweek.

In her caption, she didn't just extoll the virtues of good health — though the beach backdrop looked like just the thing to get anyone ready to get sweaty — she also mentioned how she handles "challenges" in her life.

"Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It's about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts, and actions," she wrote before saying that every day is an opportunity to face obstacles head-on. "When life gets challenging always remember that the sun rises every day bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better."

"It can get intense out there and we can get easily distracted by the noise," she continued. "Awareness is key. What energy you are nurturing? Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create!"

People notes that the serene post comes after a much more lively one last month, which showed Bündchen's time at Rio de Janeiro's Carnival.



"It was so special to return to Carnival and honor this beautiful celebration of our Brazilian culture," she captioned a carousel of photos last month.

Getty Images

A source close to Bündchen told the publication that she is "starting over in a good frame of mind" and feeling "confident, strong, and better than she has in a long, long time." The news comes after her divorce from Tom Brady last October.

