Gisele Bündchen Wore a Black Lingerie Set for Her Official Return to Victoria's Secret

Gisele Bündchen is returning to her angel duties in a new Victoria's Secret campaign. While the company technically retired the angels during a rebrand in 2021, Bündchen is metaphorically putting on her wings once again for VS's newest campaign, The Icon collection.

In the campaign imagery, O.G. angels Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel join a younger generation of models who have become new faces of the brand: Emily Ratajkowski, Adut Akech, Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, and Sui He.

In the shoot, captured by famed photographer Mikael Jansson and styled by Camilla Nickerson, the VS girls (veterans and rookies alike) pose in the company's Push-Up Demi Bra, as well as other pieces from the collection. In a black-and-white photo, Bündchen models a black demi-cup bra with metal hardware and matching underwear. Her honey blonde hair is styled in effortless beach waves, complemented by minimal glam.

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

“We are so excited to be launching The Icon by Victoria’s Secret collection," Janie Schaffer, chief design officer at Victoria’s Secret, said in a statement. "The collection was made to enhance one’s natural shape while staying true to the supportive and seamless look that we love. It’s an exciting, elevated collection to add to your wardrobe, while reinforcing that we are all icons."



According to a press release from Victoria's Secret, some of the talent from The Icon photo shoot will also join the newly announced Victoria's Secret World Tour, which is meant to replace the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show which took a several year hiatus. The Tour will be "part spectacular fashion event, part documentary."