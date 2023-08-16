Gisele Bündchen’s Travel Uniform Included the Only Shoe I Wear for 10-Hour Days

I made one big travel mistake in my lifetime, and since then, I’ve never, ever made it again — and before I tell you what it was, know this “mistake” is also relevant to regular life, not just when trekking through the airport. So, listen up.

One summer, I bought a new pair of sandals while in Germany that were a bit clunky and, thus, very heavy. I had already maxed out my luggage weight, so the only feasible option was to wear said sandals on the plane, instead of dealing with overweight luggage charges that I simply refuse to pay for. So, I wore my new sandals, and the second I arrived at the airport, I knew I had made a grave mistake. They were already rubbing against my heels, and I hadn’t even started walking yet. They were squishing my toes, and I still had at least 10 hours ahead of me. Since then, I refuse to wear new shoes for anything that requires lots of steps (aka, travel, long work days, etc.). Instead, I solely opt for white sneakers, just like supermodel Gisele Bündchen did for her recent travel adventure.

The supermodel was spotted arriving at Miami International Airport over the weekend, wearing a very comfy travel outfit that everyone has probably worn on the airplane, too. Bündchen, a travel expert, looked super comfy in gray leggings and a coordinating knit that’s key to combating that chilly airplane AC (we’ve all been “underdressed” for it, right?). She finished off the look with a baseball cap, an accessory essential that helps combat bad airplane hair (it happens to me!), and a roomy Prada tote that added a touch of luxe. But nevertheless, I wholeheartedly admired her shoes. They looked stylish, and they appeared comfy! A win-win.

Bündchen’s crisp white sneakers were from Common Projects, a brand Katie Holmes has been known to wear as well. The easygoing kicks had a no-fuss design that featured a streamlined leather upper, a simple sole, and not much else. But that’s exactly why they’re so ideal: The simplicity lends itself well to an array of outfits, which is why I’m a fierce proponent of the Simple White Sneaker. Versatility aside, they’re also usually very comfortable, which is why I wear them more often than not.

In New York City, it’s only natural to hit 10,000 steps early in the day. You walk to the subway, commute to work, meet friends for brunch, bop around town, shop at all the stores — it’s a walking city where proper shoes are required. But that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style, either, which is where the white sneaker à la Bündchen comes in. They offer the much sought-after comfort for hours-long trekking, but still look sleek and chic, no matter what you pair them with. I wear mine with everything from jeans and denim midi skirts to pleated skirts and prairie dresses. I told you white sneakers are versatile.

I swear by white sneakers, and if you don’t believe me, you can come into my apartment to see my lineup (white sneakers are literally lined up in my entryway), to see how serious I am. Shop some crisp kicks below from Cariuma, M.Gemi, and more.

