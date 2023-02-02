Gisele Bündchen Responded to Tom Brady's Retirement Post

An unbothered queen.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 @ 05:12PM
Tom Brady and Gisele BÃ¼ndchen 2018 Heavenly Bodies Met Gala
Photo:

Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen is proving that she's a supportive ex. On Wednesday, football legend Tom Brady announced that he would be retiring ("for good") with an emotional Instagram video. Many players and other celebrities dropped into his comments section to wish him the best and show their support, including his ex-wife. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life 🙏🏼," Bündchen wrote.

In the video, Brady shared that he would be retiring (again) after he famously came out of retirement last year, a decision that played a part in the public ending of his marriage to Bündchen.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," Brady said to the camera. "It won't be super longwinded. You only get one emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much every single one of you for supporting me."

He concluded the clip by adding, "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream, I wouldn't change a thing." Along with the video, Brady shared a series of photos with his friends and family, including Bündchen who made an appearance in a couple of the shots.

After 13 years of marriage and putting her interests and modeling career aside for Brady and their kids, Benjamin and Vivian, Bündchen filed for divorce October 28, 2022. It was finalized the same day.

Prior to splitting, Bündchen told Elle in September that she was looking forward to putting herself first. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she told the publication. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

Though, she did admit to wishing Brady was "more present." "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said.

Related Articles
Halsey Short Hair 2018 American Music Awards
Halsey Wore a Super-Short Plaid Blazer Dress
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis Called Out Ashton Kutcher for His Behavior During His Marriage to Demi Moore
Pamela Anderson satin gown night two
Pamela Anderson Paired a Cowl Neck Satin Gown with a Draped Wool Coat
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Wore a Sheer Top with an Even Sheerer Pair of Pants
Shania
Shania Twain Had No Idea Singing With Harry Styles Would Be Such a "Landmark Moment"
Jane Fonda Tom Brady
Meeting Tom Brady Made Jane Fonda Weak in the Knees, Literally
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Found Out She Was Pregnant in the Cutest Way
Emma Stone Knicks Game with Husband
Emma Stone Made a Rare Appearance With Husband Dave McCary During a Courtside Date Night
Emily Ratajkowski photo call paris
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Doesn’t Think “Divorce Is a Sad Thing”
Sarah Michelle Geller
Sarah Michelle Gellar Called Out Unfair Criticism of Female-Led Superhero Movies
how to style a jersey
How to Style a Jersey, According to Fashion Stylists
Pamela Anderson Baywatch Dress
Pamela Anderson Wore a Sizzling, Red-Hot Look to the Premiere of her Netflix Documentary
Rita Ora Y2K outfit
Rita Ora's Skinny Scarf Is the Ultimate Y2K Throwback
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Paired Her See-Through Latex Dress with Star-Shaped Pasties
Hilary Duff Matthew Koma 2019 Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala
Hilary Duff Roasted Her Husband Matthew Koma in an Instagram Post for International Spouse Day
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew Has Reportedly Been Evicted From His Royal "Bachelor Pad"