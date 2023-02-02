Gisele Bündchen Responded to Tom Brady's Retirement Post

Gisele Bündchen is proving that she's a supportive ex. On Wednesday, football legend Tom Brady announced that he would be retiring ("for good") with an emotional Instagram video. Many players and other celebrities dropped into his comments section to wish him the best and show their support, including his ex-wife. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life 🙏🏼," Bündchen wrote.

In the video, Brady shared that he would be retiring (again) after he famously came out of retirement last year, a decision that played a part in the public ending of his marriage to Bündchen.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," Brady said to the camera. "It won't be super longwinded. You only get one emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much every single one of you for supporting me."

He concluded the clip by adding, "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream, I wouldn't change a thing." Along with the video, Brady shared a series of photos with his friends and family, including Bündchen who made an appearance in a couple of the shots.

After 13 years of marriage and putting her interests and modeling career aside for Brady and their kids, Benjamin and Vivian, Bündchen filed for divorce October 28, 2022. It was finalized the same day.

Prior to splitting, Bündchen told Elle in September that she was looking forward to putting herself first. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she told the publication. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

Though, she did admit to wishing Brady was "more present." "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said.

