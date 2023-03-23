Gisele Bündchen Says Tom Brady Fathering a Child with Bridget Moynahan Was a "Challenging Situation"

When it comes to co-parenting, Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady, and Bridget Moynahan are the OG poster trio. After all, Moynahan found out she was pregnant with her and Brady's son Jack after their 2006 split, when he was already dating Bündchen. Now, the model is opening up about her "great relationship" with Moynahan and how they have managed to remain positive and cordial through it all.

"Everything in life comes with work. You have to go through the roller coaster," Bündchen said in Vanity Fair's April cover story. "You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you've gotta overcome it."

Of course it hasn't always been so easy. Bündchen called that time a "challenging situation" — she didn't even meet Moynahan until over a year after Jack was born. "Love conquers all," Bündchen said. "My life became so much richer because I got to learn so much from that. Nothing is worth fighting [over]."

Eventually, they figured out how to successfully co-parent, and Bündchen said it was something she learned a lot from. "My goal was always, how can I be the most helpful?" she said. "How can I make it the easiest I possibly can? I put myself in her shoes and I was like, 'How can I support her?' Because in the end of the day, we are team players in 'How are we going to do this so [Jack] can have the best life?'"

She added, "Jack came into our lives and I felt so blessed and it kind of awakened in me this desire of being a mom. I've always dreamed of being a mom, but I think that happened a little faster than I thought, because now I have this beautiful little angel that I get to care for and love."

Now, after finalizing her divorce from Brady, Bündchen is applying some of the wisdom she's gained over the years to their current parenting situation — the exes share daughter Vivian and son Benjamin. "We're not playing against each other," she said of her and Brady's relationship as co-parents. "We are a team, and that's beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it."

