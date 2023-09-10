Gisele Bündchen Went Pantless in an Oversized Denim Jacket

Denim jackets are a wardrobe mainstay for a reason. Not only are they both fashionable and functional, but they also go with just about everything, from a flowy maxi dress to a matching pair of jeans for a chic Canadian tuxedo moment. But as versatile as they may be, we never really thought of wearing one as a dress — that is, until Gisele Bündchen showed us how it's done.



On Saturday, the supermodel stepped out for a dinner she co-hosted for the denim brand Frame during New York Fashion Week, sporting a slouchy jean jacket with nothing underneath. The oversized coat skimmed above her bare legs and featured XXL sleeves that were cuffed, as well as a denim belt that was looped through at the hem. Gisele paired the jacket-dress hybrid with a black bra underneath and a coordinating pair of black leather clogs with a chunky wooden heel.



Getty

She had on minimal makeup, combining her dewy skin with glossy lips and flushed cheeks, and wore her long blonde hair down in loose waves.

Speaking with Women's Wear Daily at the event, Gisele discussed her personal style and how she prioritizes comfort above all else — hence the baggy denim jacket in lieu of traditional eveningwear. "For me, clothes, if they're not comfortable, they're not part of my closet. I won't wear something just because it's fashionable," she explained, adding that high heels are mostly a "no" for her. “I’ll make the sacrifice for the legs, but that’s about it.”

