Gisele Bündchen Is Speaking Out About "Very Hurtful" Rumors That She Divorced Tom Brady Over Football

"If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on March 22, 2023

Nearly five months have passed since Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady first confirmed their divorce after 13 years of marriage back in October 2022, and now, the supermodel is setting the record straight on all that went down. 

tom brady gisele bundchen red carpet

getty images

When talking to Vanity Fair for its April cover story, Bündchen spoke out about the “very hurtful” rumors that her divorce was a direct response to Brady’s decision to continue playing professional football after originally announcing his retirement last February. 

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” she shared. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

The model added that the idea that she would ever stop Brady from playing football was “the craziest thing [she’d] ever heard.”

“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle,” Bündchen, who shares two children and one step-child with Brady, said. “It’s not so black and white. Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart. When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make.”

tom brady gisele bundchen superbowl 2021

getty images

Gisele continued, “That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance. When you love someone, you don’t put them in a jail and say, ‘You have to live this life.’ You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that’s amazing.”

