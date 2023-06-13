Gisele Bündchen Shared a Rare Glimpse at Her Well-Deserved Family Vacation

After carrying single-girl spring on her back, Gisele Bündchen is enjoying some very much deserved rest and relaxation with her family. On Monday, the supermodel shared an Instagram carousel capturing moments from her vacation in Brazil.

The gallery included a snap of her and her daughter Vivian singing karaoke together, a birds-eye view photo of the crew playing volleyball, a picture of fresh fruit, and a group family shot. Other slides documented her son Benjamin hugging a relative, as well as riding a bike alongside a lake and some greenery. The first slide in the carousel showed Bündchen cradling an unidentified — but nevertheless adorable — baby.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen/Instagram

"Família ❤️ Family," she captioned the photo.

Bündchen shares her two kids with ex-husband Tom Brady, who also has son John "Jack" Edward Thomas with ex Bridget Moynahan.

It sounds like Benjamin and Vivian have a jam-packed summer filled with travel (perks of being the offspring of two of the most successful parents in their respective fields). Brady recently told People that he even has a calendar to keep track of their hectic summer schedule. "I've got my little calendar right here," Brady told the outlet at the time. "We're going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it's the last day of school. Then they're going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil."

And when they get back from Brazil, the two will be "going with me to Europe," Brady explained. "They got lots of good plan. These kids have a really good summer lined up."

"It's interesting because there's so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth," he added. "But I think it's always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil."

Earlier this year, Bündchen got candid about co-parenting with the former NFL star. "Everything in life comes with work. You have to go through the roller coaster," she told Vanity Fair at the time. "You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you've gotta overcome it."

"We're not playing against each other," she continued. "We are a team, and that's beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it."