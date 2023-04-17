Gisele Bündchen's Bike-Riding Attire Included Tiny Denim Shorts

And she shared some sage advice with her fans.

Published on April 17, 2023 @ 11:06AM
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen 2019 Met Gala
Photo:

Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen is focused on staying positive and enjoying the good things in life — which includes coasting along a palm-tree-lined road on a bike. On Sunday, the supermodel posted an uplifting Instagram that consisted of a video of her riding a bike (in her short shorts) along with some words of wisdom.

In the clip, Bündchen wore tiny denim cutoffs with an ivory knit tank top and strappy flat sandals. The model pedaled the bike, standing up at one point before drifting along the pavement and sticking out her legs in either direction. She accessorized with a beaded choker, stud earrings, and a wrap-around bracelet, and her wind-blown hair was styled in effortless beach waves.

"We all have our fair shares of trials," she captioned the post. "Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad , everything is here to teach us something and help us grow." Although Bündchen never directly referred to her ex-husband Tom Brady, she may be referencing her recent divorce from the former NFL star.

She continued the sentiment by encouraging her followers to be thankful for all of life's lessons, even the hard ones. "Nothing is permanent," she wrote. "So let’s enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift! ✨"

She also wrote the sage adage in Spanish underneath the original caption.

After filing for divorce from Brady, Bündchen appears to be living her best life and enjoying the freedom that comes along with singledom. Over the weekend, the model arrived at the Beach Polo World Cup in Miami while wearing a very summer-ready all-white outfit.

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen White Outfit

Getty Images

Bündchen tucked her breezy button down into a pair of coordinating skinny jeans that hit her right above her ankles. She accessorized with a tan leather bag, matching shoes, layered necklaces, stacked rings, a bracelet, and sunnies.

