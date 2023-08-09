Gisele Bündchen Wore a Catsuit With an Ab-Baring Cutout in a Giant Aquarium

That's one way to interpret "plenty of fish in the sea."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 @ 11:33AM
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen White One-Shoulder Dress Holding Up Peace Signs Hollywood For Science Gala 2019
Photo:

Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen has been putting her career first lately. Case in point? The model has appeared in a number of campaigns to prove she's not slowing down one bit. Just last week, Bündchen was featured in a campaign wearing a super-sexy denim-on-denim look (with the shortest cutoffs, ever) for Brazilian fashion house Colcci. This week, she is starring in shoe brand Arezzo's latest collection, where she is modeling a cut-out catsuit, a PVC mini, and a fishnet midi dress — all styled with very good shoes, of course.

The company posted a video ad on Tuesday that showed Gisele inside of a giant aquarium containing rocks and sculptural flowers and plants. In one part of the video, she wears a long-sleeved catsuit containing various arm- and ab-baring cutouts, which is styled with neon yellow heeled sandals and chunky silver jewelry.

Another outfit includes a black bodycon minidress with a clear PVC neckline and midsection accompanied by several different pairs of shoes, including a black pointy-toe heel, white sandals with a rosette embellishment, and black chunky sandals with a similar floral appliqué.

In separate posts, Bündchen was captured wearing a knee-length, black fishnet dress layered over a matching bodysuit and styled with giant clear bangles and retina-searing yellow shoes with rosette detailing.

"APENAS: @gisele 💥," the caption on one post read. "Depois de muito suspense, chegou o momento de conhecer a nossa coleção completa do Verão 24!" Which translates to: "ONLY: @gisele 💥 After much suspense, the time has come to meet our complete Summer 24 collection!"

In a recent interview with Vogue Brazil, Gisele spoke about how focusing on her work has helped her cope during her divorce from Tom Brady. "I've always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth," she said. "Breakups are never easy, especially when there's a whole media speculating every step of the way."

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen Black Minidress and Trench Coat 2023 Met Gala After-Party

Getty Images

She added, "I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams."

Related Articles
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen One Shoulder White Dress With Cape at Hollywood For Science Gala
Gisele Bündchen Wore the Tiniest Cutoffs, Maybe Ever, and a Denim Blazer With Nothing Underneath
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen’s Super-Deep Plunging LBD Has Us in a Summer Fever
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Barely There Naked Sandals Jennifer Lopez Styles
Taylor Swift Street Style
100 Reasons Why Taylor Swift Is a Street Style Pro
Best Pleated Skirts
The 14 Best Pleated Skirts in 2023, Stylist-Approved and Tested
Two models wearing jumpsuits on neutral backgrounds
The 17 Best Jumpsuits of 2023
Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Shoe Interview
Jennifer Lopez Doesn’t Believe in Fashion Rules
Composite of the Best Heels of 2023 including Vivaia Square-Toe Chunky Heels and Les Petits Jouers Pink Jane Mirror Pumps
The 13 Best Heels of 2023 from Platforms to Pumps
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore a Gold Strapless Dress With Double the Ab-Baring Cutouts
Amal Clooney in a light gray tweed skirt suit
Amal Clooney's Most Stylish Looks Ever
Best Places to Buy Shoes of 2023
We Found the 17 Best Online Retailers of 2023 to Buy Shoes
Best White Jeans Of 2023
The 12 Best White Jeans to Wear All Year Round
Best Leather Sneakers
The 13 Best Leather Sneakers of 2023 for Perfecting Casual-Cool Style
Kim Kardashian's Best Street Style Moments
Kim Kardashian's Best Street Style Moments
Best Denim Shorts
The 12 Best Denim Shorts of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Kendall Jenner in a black velvet blazer and white tee
Kendall Jenner's Best Outfits Throughout the Years