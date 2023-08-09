Gisele Bündchen Wore a Catsuit With an Ab-Baring Cutout in a Giant Aquarium

Gisele Bündchen has been putting her career first lately. Case in point? The model has appeared in a number of campaigns to prove she's not slowing down one bit. Just last week, Bündchen was featured in a campaign wearing a super-sexy denim-on-denim look (with the shortest cutoffs, ever) for Brazilian fashion house Colcci. This week, she is starring in shoe brand Arezzo's latest collection, where she is modeling a cut-out catsuit, a PVC mini, and a fishnet midi dress — all styled with very good shoes, of course.

The company posted a video ad on Tuesday that showed Gisele inside of a giant aquarium containing rocks and sculptural flowers and plants. In one part of the video, she wears a long-sleeved catsuit containing various arm- and ab-baring cutouts, which is styled with neon yellow heeled sandals and chunky silver jewelry.

Another outfit includes a black bodycon minidress with a clear PVC neckline and midsection accompanied by several different pairs of shoes, including a black pointy-toe heel, white sandals with a rosette embellishment, and black chunky sandals with a similar floral appliqué.

In separate posts, Bündchen was captured wearing a knee-length, black fishnet dress layered over a matching bodysuit and styled with giant clear bangles and retina-searing yellow shoes with rosette detailing.

"APENAS: @gisele 💥," the caption on one post read. "Depois de muito suspense, chegou o momento de conhecer a nossa coleção completa do Verão 24!" Which translates to: "ONLY: @gisele 💥 After much suspense, the time has come to meet our complete Summer 24 collection!"

In a recent interview with Vogue Brazil, Gisele spoke about how focusing on her work has helped her cope during her divorce from Tom Brady. "I've always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth," she said. "Breakups are never easy, especially when there's a whole media speculating every step of the way."

Getty Images

She added, "I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams."