Gisele Bündchen and Her Twin Sister Rang In Their 43rd Birthdays With a Mommy-and-Me Girls' Trip

Double the Bündchens, double the fun.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Published on July 24, 2023 @ 10:53AM
gisele bundchen twin sister patricia birthday trip instagram
Photo:

Instagram/gisele

Gisele Bündchen just celebrated her 43rd birthday with those she loves most: her family. On Saturday, the supermodel gave her 21.6 million Instagram followers a look at how she decided to ring in her big day (which she celebrated back on July 20) — and the festivities included sightseeing, snowmobiling, and lots of girl time.

In the dump’s first slide, Bündchen posed alongside her twin sister Patricia in matching black jackets while eating chocolates in front of a chalkboard sign that said “Happy Birthday.” Each of the Bündchen sisters wore their hair down in the snap, with Gisele’s in a middle part and Patricia’s partially pulled straight back, while beaming at the camera. Other inclusions showed the model enjoying lunch with her sister and their “girly girls,” hitting the snowmobile with her 10-year-old daughter Vivian (who she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady), and taking in an array of stunning sights.

gisele bundchen twin sister patricia birthday trip instagram

instagram/gisele

“I wanted to thank everyone who took the time to congratulate and send good vibes on our birthday. I am so lucky I got to spend it with my twin sister and our girly girls. I feel blessed to be surrounded by so much love. #twins #girlstrip ❤️,” she captioned the post before adding the same message in Portuguese. 

“Queria agradecer a todos que tiraram um tempinho para parabenizar e mandar boas energias no nosso aniversário. Tenho tanta sorte de poder passá-lo com minha irmã gêmea e nossas pequenas. Me sinto abençoada por estar rodeada de tanto amor. #gêmeas #viagemdasmeninas,” she wrote.

Bündchen’s post seems to verify recent reports that she would be “keeping it low-key” when celebrating her first birthday since finalizing her divorce from Brady last fall. 

“She’s with her twin sister and the rest of her family in Brazil,” a source told People on Wednesday. “She’s going to Brazil a couple times this summer. Her mom’s birthday is on Sunday too, so they’ll celebrate all the festivities together.”

