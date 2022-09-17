Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"

But "they would like to work things out," according to a source.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

September 17, 2022
As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks.

A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."

Speculation of a rift between Bündchen and Brady began after he changed his mind about retiring from football earlier this year. Just a month following his announcement to retire, Brady tweeted his decision to play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that his family supported the choice.  

In a new interview with Elle, Gisele spoke about Tom's career and how she would like him to be "more present" with their two children — Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12. "I have my concerns," Bündchen said. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present." She added, "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

And while there may be friction in the Bündchen-Brady household at times, a source says the couple "would like to work things out." They continued, "I don't think there is any formal separation at this point."

