Celebrity Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month" But "they would like to work things out," according to a source. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 17, 2022 @ 01:07PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives." Speculation of a rift between Bündchen and Brady began after he changed his mind about retiring from football earlier this year. Just a month following his announcement to retire, Brady tweeted his decision to play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that his family supported the choice. Gisele Bündchen Wants Tom Brady to "Be More Present" With His Kids In a new interview with Elle, Gisele spoke about Tom's career and how she would like him to be "more present" with their two children — Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12. "I have my concerns," Bündchen said. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present." She added, "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too." And while there may be friction in the Bündchen-Brady household at times, a source says the couple "would like to work things out." They continued, "I don't think there is any formal separation at this point."