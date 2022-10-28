Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Are Filing For Divorce

After 13 years of marriage and two children, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are calling it quits. Rumors have been swirling that there was trouble in paradise, and today, the couple confirmed the news through official statements posted to each of their Instagram Stories.

On Friday, the NFL player opened up about the split, writing, "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Tom Brady Instagram

Brady explained that he and Gisele came to the decision after "much consideration," adding, "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best of reach other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," Brady said. "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."

Gisele shared a similar statement on her Instagram Story: "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only with the best for Tom always," the model wrote before also asking for their privacy to be respected during this "sensitive time."

Gisele BÃ¼ndchen Instagram

The split comes after Brady retired from the NFL for 40 days before returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more season. The decision to come out of retirement reportedly didn't sit well with Bündchen, who said she wished Brady would be "more present" with his kids in a recent interview with Elle.

"I have my concerns," Bündchen told the publication. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."

The former couple met back in 2006 on a blind date, according to Brady. “It was in December of 2006. I thank him to this day," the athlete said of his friend who set up the pair during a 2019 interview with Howard Stern. “I had gotten out of a relationship and she had been out of a long-term relationship that she had, so when we met, I wasn’t quite sure if I was ready for a relationship. I didn’t think I was. But we met and hit it off. When she walked in, I just thought she was the most beautiful woman I’ve seen in my life.”