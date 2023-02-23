Gisele Bündchen Looks Unrecognizable With a Red Buzzcut and Matching Pencil-Thin Eyebrows

Move over Valentino pink, it's time for Valentino red to take over.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 @ 12:08PM
Gisele Vogue Italia cover
Photo:

Vogue italia

Gisele Bündchen is here to prove that she’s still that girl (as if we needed a reminder) — and what better way to do so than by gracing the cover of Vogue Italia in her most head-turning look, maybe ever?

On Wednesday, the publication unveiled Bündchen as its March 2023 cover star by sharing a borderline-unrecognizable shot of the mom and model completely devoid of her signature caramel-colored tresses. Instead, she sported a striking cherry-red buzzcut and matching pencil-thin eyebrows in the image, which she matched to a sheer Valentino gown, a red manicure, and a classic red lip. Kenneth Jay Lane silver drop earrings and coordinating Patricia von Musulin chunky cuff bracelets completed Gisele’s jaw-dropping look, and a black smoky eye and porcelain complexion offered the only contrast to the otherwise fiery ensemble.

Additional photos in the package, which served as Bündchen’s first cover shoot since finalizing her divorce with ex-husband Tom Brady, showed the model posing with the same red glam while wearing a black Saint Laurent lambskin jacket, sporting a voluminous ginger-colored curled hairdo in a velvet Off-White dress, and returning to her blonde curls in nothing but a pink Givenchy bra and sheer skirt set.

vogue italia Gisele BÃ¼ndchen

vogue italia

“Our cover story is a chromantic journey through the thousands of transformations of a woman who, usually portrayed as natural, is almost unrecognizable here,” Vogue Italia explained in an Instagram caption, adding in a separate press release that the new issue is “dedicated to fashion becoming art.”

The release continued, “The top model, a symbol of exquisite natural beauty, is portrayed — just a few months on from her divorce from Tom Brady — by Brazilian photographer Rafael Pavarotti and stylist Ibrahim Kamara in a ground-breaking shoot that builds on the breathtaking elegance of the cover.”

Bündchen spoke out about her divorce shortly after it was filed and finalized on Oct. 28. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” she shared via Instagram Story at the time. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Related Articles
TBT: Tom Brady & Bridget Moynahan
TBT: Bridget Moynahan Said Being Pregnant After Splitting From Tom Brady Was "Traumatic"
Best Fenty Beauty Products
The 13 Best Fenty Beauty Products of 2023
TBT: Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee
TBT: Tommy Lee Licked Pamela Anderson's Face the Night They Met
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda's Beauty Evolution From '50s Starlet to Hollywood Icon
Lady Gaga with pinned up curls, a fresh face, and white liner
Lady Gaga's Beauty Evolution, From Aspiring Singer to Cultural Icon
Taylor Swift in a multicolored striped shirt, purple skirt, and block heels
100 Reasons Why Taylor Swift Is a Street Style Pro
Kate Middleton with long, wavy hair and drop earrings
A Look Back at Kate Middleton's Style Through the Years
Victoria Beckham in a purple jersey dress and bright knee-high boots
85 of Victoria Beckham's Best Outfits to Copy Right Now
Serena Williams Silk Slip Dress Black Backdrop Sand Vogue Cover
Serena Williams Is Hanging Up Her Racket to Focus On Family
Best Nude Nail Polishes for Every Skin Tone
The 18 Best Nude Nail Polishes for Every Skin Tone
Best Eyeshadow Sticks
The 11 Best Eyeshadow Sticks of 2023, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
How Ana de Armas Transformed into Marilyn Monroe for Blonde
Here's How Ana de Armas Transformed into Marilyn Monroe for 'Blonde'
Tested Mascara
Out of 34 Tested, These 10 Mascaras Are the Best for Long, Volumized Lashes
Michelle Obama wearing an electric blue Elie Saab suit with bright accent stripes
Michelle Obama's Fashion Evolution in Over 100 Looks
Best Gifts for Makeup Lovers in 2022
The 32 Best Gifts for Makeup Lovers in 2023
How Lily James and Sebastian Stan Transformed into Pam and Tommy
How Lily James and Sebastian Stan Transformed Into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee