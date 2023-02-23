Gisele Bündchen Looks Unrecognizable With a Red Buzzcut and Matching Pencil-Thin Eyebrows

Gisele Bündchen is here to prove that she’s still that girl (as if we needed a reminder) — and what better way to do so than by gracing the cover of Vogue Italia in her most head-turning look, maybe ever?

On Wednesday, the publication unveiled Bündchen as its March 2023 cover star by sharing a borderline-unrecognizable shot of the mom and model completely devoid of her signature caramel-colored tresses. Instead, she sported a striking cherry-red buzzcut and matching pencil-thin eyebrows in the image, which she matched to a sheer Valentino gown, a red manicure, and a classic red lip. Kenneth Jay Lane silver drop earrings and coordinating Patricia von Musulin chunky cuff bracelets completed Gisele’s jaw-dropping look, and a black smoky eye and porcelain complexion offered the only contrast to the otherwise fiery ensemble.

Additional photos in the package, which served as Bündchen’s first cover shoot since finalizing her divorce with ex-husband Tom Brady, showed the model posing with the same red glam while wearing a black Saint Laurent lambskin jacket, sporting a voluminous ginger-colored curled hairdo in a velvet Off-White dress, and returning to her blonde curls in nothing but a pink Givenchy bra and sheer skirt set.

vogue italia

“Our cover story is a chromantic journey through the thousands of transformations of a woman who, usually portrayed as natural, is almost unrecognizable here,” Vogue Italia explained in an Instagram caption, adding in a separate press release that the new issue is “dedicated to fashion becoming art.”

The release continued, “The top model, a symbol of exquisite natural beauty, is portrayed — just a few months on from her divorce from Tom Brady — by Brazilian photographer Rafael Pavarotti and stylist Ibrahim Kamara in a ground-breaking shoot that builds on the breathtaking elegance of the cover.”

Bündchen spoke out about her divorce shortly after it was filed and finalized on Oct. 28. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” she shared via Instagram Story at the time. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”