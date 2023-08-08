Gisele Bündchen’s Super-Deep Plunging LBD Has Us in a Summer Fever

ICYMI, Gisele Bündchen is flexing her hot girl summer chops left and right. Proving a certain former football player doesn’t define her, the supermodel is expressing her sexy confidence with a wardrobe chock-full of very good revenge dresses (see: no pants look with sky-high platform shoes). Gisele’s latest unapologetic outfit was truly on-brand, serving major “I don’t give a damn” energy.

On Monday, Gisele was seen attending the launch of Arezzo’s summer campaign in São Paulo, Brazil, wearing a very sexy take on the beloved LBD. In the photographs, Gisele arrived donning an elegant black dress with a super-deep, plunging sweetheart neckline and a scarf embellishment. She teamed the wardrobe classic with a pair of coordinating pointed-toe heels with a strappy buckle, a smattering of diamond bracelets on one wrist, and gigantic, diamond-encrusted silver earrings. An itty-bitty black clutch rounded out her sexy evening look.

When it came time for glam, Gisele styled her hair in a deep side part with effortless beach waves and combined her signature minimalist glam of a peach eye and a glossy lip with rouge cheeks.

Her outing comes after Vogue Brazil announced Gisele as its cover star for the August 2023 issue. Opening up about the longevity of her career and the sacrifices she made to become the highest-paid model in the world, she shared, "Back when girls my age were going to parties, enjoying their early youth, I worked 365 days, flying from country to country and very much alone. I always felt very responsible and was demanding of myself. I worked a lot since I was 14 years old. I wouldn't do anything different and I'm grateful for everything I've experienced and learned."

