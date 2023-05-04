Gisele Bündchen Went Pantsless In Nothing But a White Button-Up and Ankle-Breaking Heels

Dressing up while dressing down.

Published on May 4, 2023 @ 02:10PM
gisele bundchen jimmy choo pantsless
Photo:

Carlijn Jacobs/Jimmy Choo

Gisele Bündchen is on a roll — and she doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. Just days after stepping out in two Very Good Looks for the 2023 Met Gala (including the sexiest take on a revenge dress we’ve ever seen), the supermodel continued to show that she’s back and better than ever by posing pantsless in Jimmy Choo’s latest campaign. 

Bündchen’s barely there look, which included a plain white button-up shirt paired with nothing but turquoise underwear and strappy white platform sandals, comes as she was announced as the face of the brand’s Summer 2023 campaign on Thursday. In the snap, the model kept both her accessories and glam to a minimum (opting only for a single pearl ring and a no-makeup makeup look) while she posed on a red couch in the breezy ensemble, and she styled her caramel-colored hair in soft curls with a deep side part.

gisele bundchen jimmy choo candian tuxedo

Carlijn Jacobs/Jimmy Choo

In a separate snap from the shoot, Gisele posed in her version of Candian tuxedo comprised of high-waisted Daisy Dukes, a matching blue jean jacket, thigh-high gold gladiator sandals, and (of course) a white Jimmy Choo handbag. In another, the A-lister styled a bedazzled purse with a white knit minidress complete with ankle-grazing fringe.

While Bündchen is far from the first celebrity to model for Jimmy Choo (stars like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have also tried on its signature ankle-breaking shoes), the brand said that Gisele’s “daring spirit” made her a perfect fit for this campaign.

“Gisele embodies the glamorous, confident, and daring spirit of Jimmy Choo,” the brand said in a press release. “The epitome of a modern goddess, she commands full attention against a sun-drenched backdrop, her gaze and presence captivating and self-assured.”

