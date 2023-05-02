Gisele Bündchen Stepped Out in a Micro-Mini Revenge Dress After the 2023 Met Gala

The appearance marked the first time she's attended the event alone since 2008.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 @ 02:24PM
Gisele Bundchen met gala after party
Photo:

getty images

Gisele Bündchen is very much living her best life — and she has the outfits to prove it. Just hours after making her first solo appearance on the famed Met Gala steps since 2008 (following her October 2022 divorce from Tom Brady), the supermodel hit the town in a micro-mini LBD that bared a striking resemblance to Princess Diana’s famed revenge dress.

On Monday night, Bündchen was spotted heading to a star-studded Met Gala after-party at New York City’s Zero Bond in an itty-bitty Chanel tweed minidress that featured a plunging scoop neck and shimmery gold piping. An oversized black trench coat worn over her shoulders mimicked the vibe of Diana’s famous train, and she further took after the late princess by adding a pair of sheer black tights and simple black heels. A smattering of gold jewelry and a rectangular black clutch completed the look, and the model wore her caramel-colored hair down in soft waves with a side part.

While Bündchen appeared to be doing better than ever when ascending the 2023 Met Gala steps alone in vintage Chanel, the appearance comes shortly after she opened up about the divorce when talking to Vanity Fair earlier this year.

“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle,” Bündchen, who shares two children and one step-child with Brady, said. “It’s not so black and white. Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart. When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make.”

Tom brady gisele bundchen met gala 2019

getty images

The model added, “That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance. When you love someone, you don’t put them in a jail and say, ‘You have to live this life.’ You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that’s amazing.”

