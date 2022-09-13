Gisele Bündchen Wants Tom Brady to "Be More Present" With His Kids

Back in February of this year, Tom Brady famously retired from the NFL. But just a few months later, he announced that he wouldn't actually be stepping away from football and his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and signed on for one more season. In a new interview with Elle, Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, explained that rumors of marital strife after the news broke were exaggerated, but went on to say that she hoped that her husband would be more present for her and her family. The couple share a daughter, Vivian, 9, and a son, Benjamin, 12. Brady and Bündchen married in 2009.

"I have my concerns," Bündchen said. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."

She went on to say that she and Brady have regular conversations about his career, but that his passion for football is important to him and she doesn't want to take that away.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," she added. "But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

When he announced his "retirement," Brady said that he would be hanging up his cleats to "focus my time and energy on other things that require [his] attention."

Then, just a month later, he said that his family supported his return to the game.

"These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Tom wrote on Twitter. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible."