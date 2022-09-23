Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow Approve of This Dewy, Lightweight Foundation for Acne-Prone Skin

“Natural skin” is having a moment on and off the red carpet, and the trend is calling into question whether foundation is still a makeup staple. True, the super-heavy, often cakey formulas that were all the rage in 2010s weren't doing anyone favors. However, those with acne and hyperpigmentation know that tinted moisturizers and lightweight concealers don’t always deliver enough coverage.

Even celebrities like Sydney Sweeney choose their makeup based on the status of their skin. Referring to the Armani NeoNude Cream Blush, Sweeney said, “If my skin is clear and I don’t have any acne, [I use] the blush,” in a joint Elle interview with co-star Maude Apatow. “If I have acne, then the Luminous Silk Foundation,” she explained. “The Luminous Silk Foundation is the best foundation,” Apatow chimed in, adding that she’s “always” used it and it’s her “favorite ever.”

Both Sweeney and Apatow have admitted to struggling with breakouts and skin sensitivity, and it’s easy to see why both reach for the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. It’s incredibly lightweight, and according to Sephora reviewers, remarkably cake-proof. Although best-known for leaving skin with a dewy finish, it's also opaque enough to cover up discoloration left by blemishes and sun damage.The result? An even, glowy, natural-looking complexion.

“[It’s] literally my holy grail,” wrote one shopper with “extremely textured skin,” who added that the foundation “blurs everything.” Another user raved that it makes their skin look “so luminous and dewy without looking greasy” and includes an “amazing” shade range. “I have discolored skin and blemishes [and] this product covers them up beautifully,” noted a third. “I’ve bought so many different foundations throughout the years and this one beats them all.”

If lighter, translucent formulas aren’t doing enough for your skin, this celebrity-loved foundation is certainly worth a try. Shop it on Nordstrom and Sephora for $69.

