Ginger Spice is Married!

Ginger Spice, aka Geri Halliwell, has married her longtime love Christian Horner. The couple said "I do" this evening at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire, England. Halliwell wore a Kate Middleton-esque white gown with lace sleeves and a lace overlay, which she paired with a long white veil and a bright pink bouquet of blooms.

The ceremony's spicy guest list included former bandmate Emma Bunton. Melanie Chisholm and Victoria Beckham weren't able to make it for the event, although the two tweeted their well wishes to Halliwell. In the hours leading up to the event, Ginger took to her Instagram to share a few quick snaps of her something old (vintage pearl drop earrings), something new (the couture lace of her gown), something borrowed (a diamond necklace), and something blue (her 9-year-old daugher, Bluebell, who was in the wedding). Congratulations to the happy couple!

