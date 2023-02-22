How to Keep Ginger Hair Looking Fresh, According to Celebrity Colorists

Keep that fiery shade vibrant.

By
Published on February 22, 2023 @ 03:00PM
Red Head
Photo:

Getty Images

Ginger hair is one of the boldest hair shades out there. Bright, vibrant, and fiery, red hair makes a stunning statement. But not all hair colors can follow the same aftercare plan and red ginger hair is one shade that requires special attention.

So, whether you’re looking to change your hair color completely or just looking for ways to upkeep your newly red shade, you’ve come to the right place. We asked two hair color experts to break down everything you need to know about ginger hair and how to take care of it. See the best advice on how to keep your ginger hair looking fresh below.

What causes ginger hair to fade?

Before getting into how to keep your ginger hair color looking bright, you have to understand all the ways it can fade. “Red hair tends to fade a little quicker than other hair colors because the molecules are a little smaller than [others] and in turn are removed a little faster with shampooing,” says Tylor Johnson, celebrity colorist and Nous Haircare founder. “Because of its vibrancy, the contrast is starker when it starts to fade.”

According to Chase Kusero, celebrity colorist and co-founder of IGK Hair Care, there are many things you may be inadvertently doing to cause your color to dim. Kusero says that using shampoos and conditioners that contain sulfates or washing hair with hot water can strip hair from color and expand the hair cuticle so that color doesn’t get locked in. He also lists heat damage from hot hair tools, too much time under the sun, and swimming in pools or the ocean as other things that lead to color fading. 

How to keep ginger hair color fresh:

Because red hair color tends to be the most noticeable when it fades, Kusero recommends doing a few things. He says to use color-safe and color-extending shampoo and conditioner, like the IGK Legendary Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner, for your hair-washing routine. Johnson agrees and recommends not shampooing for the first 48 hours after getting your hair colored and washing your hair sparingly at about twice a week. 

You’ll also want to look into using glosses and glazes to help illuminate the red shade in between touch-up appointments and adding a color-depositing mask (our picks are something like the Morrocanoil Color Depositing Mask or the Madison Reed Color Therapy) to refresh color. Kusero says to wash hair with cooler water to lock in color and always use heat-protecting styling products before using any hot tool. 

What to consider before dyeing your hair ginger?

