How One Breast Cancer Survivor Found Her Style Again — And the Perfect New Year's Outfit

Gina Boyer was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2020, and after receiving a double mastectomy, the casting director noticed her sense of style change.

“I’m a feminist,” she tells InStyle’s senior fashion editor Samantha Sutton. “My breasts don’t define me, but it is strange not to have these parts on your body anymore. Now, I have a definite uniform that seems a bit androgynous I’ve noticed.”

But Boyer is looking to shake things up from her normal denim-on-denim aesthetic for an upstate New Year’s Eve party, while keeping a classic and sophisticated silhouette. She and Sutton teamed up to find the perfect outfit for the holiday bash to wow her fashion-forward friends and usher in 2023. “Everyone gets dressed up and does their best,” she says. “It’s really chic.”

The first outfit Sutton pulled for Boyer included split-hem leather trousers and a white tunic with faux-feather trimmed sleeves layered under a blush pink shawl. To give the outfit some New Year’s Eve bling, the two added some silver jewelry including a necklace, ring, cuff bracelet, and earrings.

The next ‘fit was inspired by Boyer’s love of kaftans, which Sutton took in a slightly different direction. “I feel cool in this,” she says. “I feel like an elevated version of myself." Watch the video above to see her whole style journey, and get a look at the outfit that inspired her to say, "I got out of the Canadian tuxedo — who knew? I can start over again.”