PSA: This Secret Sale Has Designer Finds From Gucci, Prada, and Oscar de la Renta for Up to 76% Off

But hurry, these deals are selling out fast.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 @ 03:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hereâs How to Get Designer Finds From Oscar de la Renta, Gucci, and More for Up to 76% Off This Weekend
Getty Images.

Shopping, shopping, and more shopping — that’s what my days as a fashion editor consist of. It’s my job to bring you the best in class deals that are currently available. So when I came across Gilt’s Presidents’ Day sale event, where you can score up to 76 percent off designer fashion brands such as Oscar de la Renta and Salvatore Ferragamo, I knew I had to share it with you. 

In case you’re not familiar with Gilt, we’ll give you a little background. It’s a members-only site that offers mega savings on luxury labels. But don’t worry; becoming a member is easy. All you have to do is sign up for a free account with your email address and add to your cart. If I were you, I’d do so ASAP, because Gilt’s Presidents’ Day event is going on right now. You can find massive deals on bags, clothing, and shoes from over 200 brands — but many of the amazing deals are already taken, and a bunch of sizes are selling out. So keep reading to discover your next savings purchase before it’s too late.  

Best Gilt Designer Bag Deals

As soon as I started scouting the Gilt website, my eyes were glued to this Salvatore Ferragamo leather tote. I’m a sucker for neutrals, and this printed bag makes the cut. The gold-tone hardware is luxe, while the top handle is practical. The size is also perfect for holding all of your daily necessities, such as your phone, wallet, and lip balm. Oh, and did I mention it’s 40 percent off?

Gilt Designer Sale

Gilt

Shop now: $810 (Originally $1,350); gilt.com 

Best Gilt Designer Clothing Deals

The Gilt Presidents’ Day sale is also offering unbeatable savings on gorgeous clothing finds, specifically this Oscar de la Renta skirt. Not only is it 76 percent off, but it’s made of tweed and includes a red and pink color combo. The elegant pencil skirt sits right at the knees and features a sophisticated back slit. 

Gilt Designer Sale

Gilt

Shop now: $399 (Originally $1,690); gilt.com

Best Gilt Designer Shoe Deals

No outfit would be complete without the right pair of shoes. Whether you’re a platform fashionista or love a lug boot, Gilt has something for everyone. These Giuseppe Zanotti pumps are especially stunning with their silver leather and crystal embellishments. The back zipper also keeps them in place so you can go on with your day with confidence.

Gilt Designer Sale

Gilt

Shop now: $399 (Originally $1,125); gilt.com

The above picks are only a handful of the stunning Gilt designer finds heavily discounted for Presidents’ Day. But remember, items are selling fast, so if you want in on the unmatched sale, you better get to it. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

lawless lip balm discount: INSTYLE15
My Favorite Overnight Lip Mask Is Now Available as a Plumping and Moisturizing Lipstick
Run, Don't Walk: Tons of Levi's Jeans Are on Sale for Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now
Run, Don't Walk: Tons of Levi's Jeans Are on Sale for Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now
Iâve spent so much money on luxury face powders but this $4 one works the best
I’ve Spent So Much Money on Luxury Face Powders, but This $4 Option Blurs and Mattifies My Skin Like No Other
Related Articles
Iâve spent so much money on luxury face powders but this $4 one works the best
I’ve Spent So Much Money on Luxury Face Powders, but This $4 Option Blurs and Mattifies My Skin Like No Other
lawless lip balm discount: INSTYLE15
My Favorite Overnight Lip Mask Is Now Available as a Plumping and Moisturizing Lipstick
Run, Don't Walk: Tons of Levi's Jeans Are on Sale for Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now
Run, Don't Walk: Tons of Levi's Jeans Are on Sale for Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now
Jennifer Lopez
Of Course Jennifer Lopez’s Valentine’s Day Outfit Featured This Risky Shoe Trend That’s Everywhere Right Now
Mindy Kaling
The Brand Hilary Duff, Mindy Kaling, and Anne Hathaway Repeat-Wear Slashed Prices Up to 70% on Spring Styles
Lola Tung -Coach Fall 2023 Fashion Show
The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung Is Ready to Try Coach's Fall 2023 Bag Trick
Paris Hiltonâs Go-To Designer Says Her Best-Kept Style Secret Is This 90s Shoe Trend
Paris Hilton’s Go-To Designer Says Her Best-Kept Style Secret Is This ‘90s Shoe Trend
Haley Lu Richardson - Kate Spade Fall 2023
The White Lotus Star Haley Lu Richardson Says Her Parents Almost Named Her "Green"
Hailey Bieber Image Skincare Gloss
Hailey Bieber Uses This Plumping Lip Balm in Her “Lazy” Makeup Routine, and It’s on Rare Sale Now
Viral Lululemon Clothes Still in Stock
This Waist-Defining Jacket Worn by Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian Is Going Viral — and It’s Still in Stock
Rihannaâs Super Bowl Manicure Was Finished With This Conditioning Oil Thatâs Loved by Over 19,900 Amazon Shoppers
Rihanna Finished Off Her Fire-Red Super Bowl Manicure With This $10 Conditioning Nail Oil From Amazon
One Detail on These Now-$21 Leviâs Jeans Makes Them the âMost Comfortableâ Pants Amazon Shoppers Own
One Detail on These Now-$21 Levi’s Jeans Makes Them the “Most Comfortable” Pants Amazon Shoppers Own
Rihanna Relied on This Exact Blurring Compact for Her Superbowl Beauty
This Is the Exact Compact Rihanna Used During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show, and It Works Wonders for Oily Skin
Kate Middleton wearing Veja sneakers
Kate Middleton Just Wore a Pair of $150 Sneakers From Meghan Markle’s Go-To Brand
Amazon Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give The Same Smoothing Results As a Facial â And Theyâre Just $2 Apiece
Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give the Same Smoothing Results As a Facial — and They’re $2 Apiece
As a Size 14 Woman Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious, But This comfortable trend is getting me through it
As a Size 14 Woman, Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious — but This Simple Dress Trend Is Changing That