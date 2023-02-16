Fashion PSA: This Secret Sale Has Designer Finds From Gucci, Prada, and Oscar de la Renta for Up to 76% Off But hurry, these deals are selling out fast. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 16, 2023 @ 03:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Getty Images. Shopping, shopping, and more shopping — that’s what my days as a fashion editor consist of. It’s my job to bring you the best in class deals that are currently available. So when I came across Gilt’s Presidents’ Day sale event, where you can score up to 76 percent off designer fashion brands such as Oscar de la Renta and Salvatore Ferragamo, I knew I had to share it with you. In case you’re not familiar with Gilt, we’ll give you a little background. It’s a members-only site that offers mega savings on luxury labels. But don’t worry; becoming a member is easy. All you have to do is sign up for a free account with your email address and add to your cart. If I were you, I’d do so ASAP, because Gilt’s Presidents’ Day event is going on right now. You can find massive deals on bags, clothing, and shoes from over 200 brands — but many of the amazing deals are already taken, and a bunch of sizes are selling out. So keep reading to discover your next savings purchase before it’s too late. Best Gilt Designer Bag Deals Salvatore Ferragamo Gancini Canvas and Leather Tote, $810 (Originally $1,350) Gucci Logo Printed Leather Wristlet, $730 (Originally $1,200) Rebecca Minkoff Julia Zippered Leather Backpack, $200 (Originally $398) Hobo Lauren Leather Clutch, $70 (Originally $158) Chloé Tess Leather and Suede Shoulder Bag, $1,463 (Originally $2,090) Prada Quilted Nylon Shoulder Bag, $1,400 (Originally $1,490) As soon as I started scouting the Gilt website, my eyes were glued to this Salvatore Ferragamo leather tote. I’m a sucker for neutrals, and this printed bag makes the cut. The gold-tone hardware is luxe, while the top handle is practical. The size is also perfect for holding all of your daily necessities, such as your phone, wallet, and lip balm. Oh, and did I mention it’s 40 percent off? Gilt Shop now: $810 (Originally $1,350); gilt.com Best Gilt Designer Clothing Deals Oscar de la Renta Tweed Silk-Linen Pencil Skirt, $399 (Originally $1,690) Hervé Léger Fringed Midi Dress, $399 (Originally $1,790) Carolina Herrera Puff-Sleeve Knit Tip, $399 (Originally $1,290) Free People New Dawn Washed Denim Flare Jean, $60 (Originally $128) St. John Featherweight Cashmere Cardigan, $399 (Originally $1,395) Burryco Two-Piece Blazer and Skirt Set, $200 (Originally $638) The Gilt Presidents’ Day sale is also offering unbeatable savings on gorgeous clothing finds, specifically this Oscar de la Renta skirt. Not only is it 76 percent off, but it’s made of tweed and includes a red and pink color combo. The elegant pencil skirt sits right at the knees and features a sophisticated back slit. Gilt Shop now: $399 (Originally $1,690); gilt.com Best Gilt Designer Shoe Deals Giuseppe Zanotti South 115 Leather Sandal, $399 (Originally $1,125) Bottega Veneta Stretch Leather Mule, $399 (Originally $850) Alexander McQueen Tread Slick Glitter and Leather Boot, $399 (Originally $750) Stuart Weitzman Avenue 130 Suede Platform Pump, $300 (Originally $495) Chloé Lauren Leather Sneaker, $473 (Originally $675) Jacquemus Les Mules Aqua Leather Sandal, $399 (Originally $670) No outfit would be complete without the right pair of shoes. Whether you’re a platform fashionista or love a lug boot, Gilt has something for everyone. These Giuseppe Zanotti pumps are especially stunning with their silver leather and crystal embellishments. The back zipper also keeps them in place so you can go on with your day with confidence. Gilt Shop now: $399 (Originally $1,125); gilt.com The above picks are only a handful of the stunning Gilt designer finds heavily discounted for Presidents’ Day. But remember, items are selling fast, so if you want in on the unmatched sale, you better get to it. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks My Favorite Overnight Lip Mask Is Now Available as a Plumping and Moisturizing Lipstick Run, Don't Walk: Tons of Levi's Jeans Are on Sale for Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now I’ve Spent So Much Money on Luxury Face Powders, but This $4 Option Blurs and Mattifies My Skin Like No Other