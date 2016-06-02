Guys, 'Gilmore Girls' Nail Polish Exists

If you lead, I will follow…
When we heard that the Gilmore Girls cast was indeed reuniting for Netflix we jumped for joy. But when we found out that Nvr Enuff Polish is producing Stars Hollow-inspired shades, well, what a time to be alive!
So far the indie nail brand has unveiled two collections paying homage to Lorelai, Rory, and friends with Gilmore Town Traditions Pt. 1 featuring supa sparkly shades called Festival of Living Art, Town Meeting, Bracebridge Dinner, and Firelight Festival. Gilmore Town Traditions Pt. 2 features just as much sparkle, mostly in bluish hues, with the names 24 Hour Dance-a-Thon, The Winter Carnival, Spring Fling Festival, and End of Summer Madness Festival.
All outstanding orders are being dropped at the post first thing tomorrow morning!! ☺️🎉🎉🎉 We have here the first SNEAKY peek into the Gilmore Town Traditions Part 2 collection!!! 😍🏘 from top to bottom: 24 Hour Dance-a-Thon, The Winter Carnival, Spring Fling Festival and End of Summer Madness Festival!!!✨✨ Swatches will be posted this week! 💅🏻 GTT Pt2 is scheduled to release at The Indie Shop event down in Torrance CA as well as in our online shop this Saturday May 21st!!!!! 😍🎉🎉 (online store opens 11AM PST per usual😘!) Also releasing is Unicorn Poison, the newest Anti-Unicorn to the lineup (see a few pics back for swatch, but we will post more!) along with Minerals Rock collection (full sets & individual), Pegasus collection (individual only), Unicorn Tears, Unicorn Scars, Unicorn Bait, Unicorn Castle, Unicorn Thunder, Forbidden Unicorn Fruit and Unicorn Flower restock!!! 🎉 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 look for another post today for more info on The Indie Shop Event! We will be bringing an Event Exclusive (only 1 bottle per customer to be purchased before 1 o'clock, after 1 o'clock whatever we have not sold feel free to come back by the table and grab up to another 4 bottles until sold out!) AND we will have a DUO inspired by my baby shower that will be available to The Indie Shop event ladies FIRST!!! 😍❤️⚫️ Be looking for post! 😘😘💜💙🦄✨ #nvrenuffpolish
The first set was released back in January to rave reviews, with the second set launching in May (it sold out quickly!). Keep your eyes peeled for its restock on Nvr Enuff’s site this Saturday at 11 AM PST. These polishes will go fast.
First sneak peek into our Gilmore Girls inspired collection; Gilmore Town Traditions Part 1! 😍🎉!!!! From top to bottom we have: Festival of Living Art🖼, Town Meeting📝, Bracebridge Dinner🍗 and Firelight Festival🔥! These will go up on the site this Saturday January 9th @ 11AM PST along with the new Unicorn color! Be on the lookout for a post on that one soon! 😍🦄✨✨✨ restocking along with these new colors are all unicorn and anti unicorn colors (minus unipurple and blueicorn) and Blackberry Wine! Gilmore Girls will be available as a set for $35 pls ship 👍🏻✨!! Look for swatches and more photos this week! 😘👍🏻💜💙✨ #nvrenuffpolish
The second collection is sold as a set for $36, or individually for $9.50 each (plus shipping), and they’re 5-free polishes, which means they’re free of the baddie chemicals we’re all trying to avoid, like formaldehyde.
Ah, if only we could celebrate scoring these shades during Saturday’s restock with brunch at Luke’s. Oh, well, a girl can dream.