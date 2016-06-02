Guys, 'Gilmore Girls' Nail Polish Exists

When we heard that the Gilmore Girls cast was indeed reuniting for Netflix we jumped for joy. But when we found out that Nvr Enuff Polish is producing Stars Hollow-inspired shades, well, what a time to be alive!

So far the indie nail brand has unveiled two collections paying homage to Lorelai, Rory, and friends with Gilmore Town Traditions Pt. 1 featuring supa sparkly shades called Festival of Living Art, Town Meeting, Bracebridge Dinner, and Firelight Festival. Gilmore Town Traditions Pt. 2 features just as much sparkle, mostly in bluish hues, with the names 24 Hour Dance-a-Thon, The Winter Carnival, Spring Fling Festival, and End of Summer Madness Festival.

The first set was released back in January to rave reviews, with the second set launching in May (it sold out quickly!). Keep your eyes peeled for its restock on Nvr Enuff’s site this Saturday at 11 AM PST. These polishes will go fast.

The second collection is sold as a set for $36, or individually for $9.50 each (plus shipping), and they’re 5-free polishes, which means they’re free of the baddie chemicals we’re all trying to avoid, like formaldehyde.

Ah, if only we could celebrate scoring these shades during Saturday’s restock with brunch at Luke’s. Oh, well, a girl can dream.