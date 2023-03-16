I’ve Taken This $10 Mini Razor on Every Trip Over the Last 5 Years, and It’s a Must for Spring Travel

It’s small, but gives the same smooth shave as full-size razors.

Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
Published on March 16, 2023

I'm Preparing for My Birthday Vacation and I'll Be Restocking My Carry-On with This $7 Mini Razor
My birthday is just a few weeks away and I am doing all of my prepping for a celebratory trip I have planned ahead of time. I’m a frequent traveler, so I keep a stockpile of my everyday products in TSA-friendly sizes to pack my toiletry bag (full of sunscreen, face and body wash, toothpaste, deodorant, and moisturizer) with sample or travel sizes. Five years ago, when restocking my mini must-haves, I came across the Gillette Venus Mini Razor, a game-changer for hair removal that takes up way less space in my toiletry bag.

The Gillette Venus Mini Razor is a compact razor with a hard-shell travel case, making it easy to pack in your purse or travel bag. Equipped with five blades and a water-activated moisture ribbon, this razor provides a long-lasting shave that leaves your skin feeling silky smooth, while preventing nicks and cuts. Designed to fit all Venus blade refills, this versatile razor has a pivoting, rounded head that easily shaves tricky and hard-to-reach areas like knees and ankles. 

Gillette Venus Mini Extra Smooth Razor

Amazon

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

When I first used the Gillette Mini Razor, I was nervous about the handle being too small, preventing me from getting a tight grip on the razor, but the handle comes with a rubberized strip that makes it easy to hold onto. I get the same smooth and silky shave as when I use a full-size razor since it uses the same razor heads. Even when I'm not traveling, I still reach for the mini because it takes up less space in the shower, and can even be thrown into a purse for on-the-go touch-ups. The included case is also a great addition because, with previous razors, I’ve occasionally had the plastic head come off in transit, leaving the blazes dirty and putting me at risk of accidental cuts. The pink case is cute, secure, and has holes to drain the water to keep your razor dry.

With 15,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers love this compact razor as much as I do. One said, "This little razor fits perfectly in my travel bag… the compact size is easy to hold. I'm tempted to use it all the time, even when I'm not traveling." Another five-star reviewer shared, "The razor was flexible and moved with my leg as I was shaving without giving me any nicks. The size fits right in your hand." A final reviewer said, "I didn't need to bring shaving cream or gel while traveling because this one self-lubricated,” referring to the razor’s moisture strip..

Gillette Venus Mini Razor is the toiletry bag addition you didn't know you needed, and it's $10 on Amazon.

