Gigi Hadid Wore an Itsy-Bitsy Yellow Bikini, and I Found a Similar $27 Style From Amazon

Most days, you can find me lounging poolside. There have been back-to-back 90-degree days, and wearing clothing is not an option — meaning I have been constantly reaching for and restocking my summer bikini collection. The first place I look for trendy swimsuit inspo? Celebrity bikini pictures.

Gabrielle Union, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kourtney Kardashian are just a few stars who have been spotted sporting bum-bearing bikinis, but Gigi Hadid has been my favorite pool-ready style icon this summer. Hadid’s friend, Leah McCarthy, posted a photo to Instagram showing the two afront palm leaves, with Hadid wearing an itsy-bitsy yellow bikini. And after seeing this photo, I immediately remembered the yellow two-piece triangle bikini from Suvimuga I had bought years ago that was sitting at the bottom of my swimsuit drawer. I knew this would be the next bikini I’d be adding to my poolside rotation.

Instagram: @Leah McCarthy

While I'm obsessed with the yellow triangle bikini from Suvimuga, it also comes in 32 colors and prints, including pink, red, lilac, blue, and animal print. The two-piece is available in sizes XS to XXL. The top has a padded triangle bra with an adjustable halter tie at the back of the neck and the back so you can fit according to your bust. The bottoms are opaque with moderate coverage with flattering ruching over the butt with adjustable ties at both sides. The fabric is stretchy, buttery smooth, and comfortable, making it great for all-day wear.

Suvimuga's Two-Piece Triangle Bikini

Amazon

I love sunbathing and with the extreme heat, I prefer less fabric, so it makes sense why I initially purchased Suvimuga's classic bikini years ago. The cups on the bra are supportive and offer enough coverage that I don't have to worry about spilling out. The bottoms aren't cut like a thong and offer just the right amount of cheekiness that is perfect for tanning. I have the triangle set in a lighter shade and haven't had any issues with sheerness as the fabric is substantial, and the padding in the bra offers additional coverage. The ties stay put when double-knotted, and unlike some other swimsuits, they are much more robust and won't rip or pop when in aggressive waters.

I have had this swimsuit for a few years now, and one thing I recommend is washing it by hand or with cold water inside an intimates bag by itself, then hanging it out to dry. The ties often get knotted and cause wear and tear over time within the stitching, so it’s best to take care of the suit when cleaning it.

While Hadid just brought this old faithful yellow bikini to the front of my mind, I plan to stock up on a few more shades of Suvimuga's $27 two-piece triangle bikini from Amazon.

