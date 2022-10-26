Gigi Hadid Declared the Start of Velvet Suit Season

If your calendar is already filling up with holiday soirées and you're sweating just thinking about what to wear, Gigi Hadid has a tried-and-true suggestion that just proved velvet is an end-of-year staple. During the 2022 WWD Honors at Cipriani South Street, the model and mother arrived wearing a longline blue velvet suit with a double-breasted silhouette, an open white shirt, and wide-leg pants. She finished the look with white pointy-toe pumps, adding a bit of modern edge to the buttoned-up outfit and proving that anyone can wear white accessories whenever they want, fashion rules or not.

Gigi was in attendance to honor her friend, designer Tommy Hilfiger, who was on hand to receive the John B. Fairchild Honor for Lifetime Achievement. WWD reports that when he spoke about their relationship, he got emotional. The two met six years ago and have since released four collections together for Tommy x Gigi.

“I think she was surprised that we really wanted her to come in and actually create with us. The first day she came into the design studio, she was going to spend two hours, she spent eight hours,” Hilfiger said. “She became obsessed with choosing colors, fabrics, buttons, and zippers. And now, of course, she has her own brand. I knew she had great style, and I love her all-American, Californian style.”

At the event, Gigi explained how special the relationship was to her and how when she was just starting out as a new model, getting on the Tommy Hilfiger runway was a dream come true — and that it didn't come easily. She also touched on their friendship, which means as much to her as it does to Hilfiger.



“I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but I went to a couple of seasons of castings at Tommy and didn’t get shows,” Hadid said before the ceremony. “So, my first Tommy show, I was so excited and it was a dream come true. I won’t ever forget it. It was the football field show and I wore a red poncho — I still have it. Tommy gave it to me a couple of years later as a gift.