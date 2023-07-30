Gigi Hadid Brought Her Signature Supermodel Off-Duty Style to Taylor Swift's Concert

And accessorized with the most impressive collection of Eras Tour friendship bracelets.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on July 30, 2023 @ 02:10PM
Gigi Hadid
Photo:

Patrick Ta Instagram

Out of Taylor Swift's famous friends, Gigi Hadid is arguably the biggest Swiftie of them all.

Case in point? On Friday, the supermodel was spotted having an absolute blast while dancing and singing along in the stadium's stands during Swift's latest Eras Tour stop in Santa Clara, California, where she not only gave an energetic performance on the sidelines, but also delivered a stellar style moment in the process. 

Gigi Hadid

Patrick Ta Instagram

For the concert, Gigi, who attended with her makeup artist Patrick Ta, wore a glamorous version of the classic supermodel off-duty pairing of jeans and T-shirt, sporting a white crop top and a denim maxi skirt that featured beaded fringe and distressed detailing. She accessorized with gold feather-shaped earrings and an impressive collection of Eras Tour friendship bracelets on her arm (Swifties make and then trade them before each concert).

“I Want To Bottle This Moment Up Forever #ERASTOUR ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜,” Ta captioned a slideshow of photos and videos of him and Gigi enjoying the concert on Instagram. Gigi replied in the comments section, "BEST🥹."

Back in March, Gigi spoke about her excitement for Swift's upcoming tour while speaking with E! News, telling the outlet that she'll "try to make it to as many [shows]" as she can. "I'm a psychopath at a Taylor show," Gigi said. "I go nuts. I'm not cool at all. I'm like the most embarrassing friend." As for her concert-going style, she added: "I like to boogie, so I'm usually in jeans and T-shirt. I'll rep some Taylor merch if I get some."

Related Articles
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore Nothing But a Thong Underneath Her See-Through Mermaidcore Crochet Gown
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Paired Her Pink Bustier Bikini With Denim Overalls
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore an Itty-Bitty Striped Bikini in Summer's Signature Color
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Walked Her Dog in a Tomato-Red Dress With a Hip-High Slit
Natasha Lyonne attends Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier
Natasha Lyonne Just Wore a $2,050 Version of 2008's Most Controversial Sandal
Christy Turlington for Carolina Herrera
Christy Turlington Returns to Her Supermodel Roots With CH Carolina Herrera
Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma
Winnie Harlow Just Wore the Most Gorgeous Fishnet Dress With Starfish Nipple Pasties
Emma Roberts Ralph Lauren
Emma Roberts Ushered in Tomato Girl Summer With a Bright Red Cropped Polo and Matching Skirt
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Wore Sambas and the Cool-Girl Underwear-as-Outwear Trend You Probably Already Own
Travis Kelce Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Just Revealed the Cute and Crafty Way He Tried to Give Taylor Swift His Number at the Eras Tour
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Stepped Out in the Controversial Footwear Combo Supermodels Love to Wear
Dua Lipa LBD Kosovo
Dua Lipa's LBD Featured the Lowest Plunging Scooped Back
Vanessa Hudgens Tribeca Festival
Vanessa Hudgens Stepped Out Wearing Two Controversial Trends in One Look
Jennifer Lopez Shotgun Wedding 2023
Jennifer Lopez Wore Two Head-Turning Looks To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday
Eva Longoria LBD at Global Gift Gala
Eva Longoria Had a Midriff-Baring Moment in a Keyhole Cut-Out LBD
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens’s Crop Top Matching Set Is Equal Parts Sweet and Sexy