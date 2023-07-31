Gigi Hadid’s Take on Toga Dressing Included Breezy Hip- and Belly Button-Baring Cutouts

Gigi Hadid is living her best life this summer, and she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Just days after attending her second stop on the Eras Tour to support her BFF Taylor Swift in Santa Clara, California (she also went to the Nashville shows earlier this year), the supermodel was spotted partying it up yet again in celebration of her half-sister Alana’s 40th birthday — and her outfit couldn’t have been more on-theme.

On Sunday, Hadid’s other half-sister, Marielle Hadid, shared a photo from the festivities that showed her posing alongside Gigi and the birthday girl in their individual takes on toga party dressing. For Gigi’s part, she wore a cream-colored long-sleeve midi dress that featured three floor-skimming knots along the front and two sexy asymmetrical cutouts (which left her right hip and belly button on full display) paired with simple pearl drop earrings and a silver chain necklace. The A-lister styled her blonde hair slicked back into a top knot for the occasion, and she finished the look by adding a pair of nude ballet flats.

Marielle and Alana, who share the same dad as Gigi and their sister Bella Hadid, looked equally as stylish for the occasion, with Marielle donning a shiny one-shoulder white minidress and Alana wearing a taupe-colored extreme cutout halter dress.

“Quite the weekend! 👑🧿,” Marielle captioned the post.

Elsewhere in her dump, Marielle revealed that she was also in attendance at the aforementioned Eras Tour stop alongside Gigi, where they slipped into much more casual concert-going attire.

In a later slide, the second eldest Hadid sister included a video that showed the pair hugging and dancing during the concert in matching simple white tank tops. While Marielle chose to accessorize her ‘fit with a stack of gold necklaces, Gigi went full-on Swiftie by wearing an array of colorful friendship bracelets from her wrist to her elbow.