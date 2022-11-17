Gigi Hadid’s Throwback Checkered Bikini Selfie Has Us Longing for Summer

With Thanksgiving right around the corner — and celebs now posting more fall fashion inspo than summer selfies — it seems swimwear season is officially over. But luckily, that didn’t stop Gigi Hadid from sharing one last bikini throwback on our feeds, giving all of us yet another reason to start booking our warm-weather travel plans ASAP.

On Thursday, the supermodel gave followers a look into her archive by sharing a dump of throwback summer snapshots on Instagram. Captioned, “some lost summer files .. bc I can’t believe this year has gone by so fast & it’s getting too cold toooo quick,” the second slide in the post showed Hadid posing for a mirror selfie in a tiny black-and-blue checkered bikini top paired with a matching pair of black-and-pink checkered bottoms.

Both of the pieces featured similar thin black straps, with the bottoms’ strings tied together into two dainty bows, and Gigi finished the look by pulling her blonde hair into a braid and accessorizing with a gold necklace.

Other carousel inclusions detailed additional summer scenes — like a fish fry, a Fourth of July party spread, and a beach trip with her daughter Kai (who she shares with ex Zayn Malik) — as well as even more stellar outfits. Aside from an iridescent two-piece crop top and pants set, the model also shared photos of her wearing the baggiest ripped blue jeans (which she paired with a white cardigan and Barbiecore-approved sneakers), a silky white tank top, and a gray button-up cardigan with nothing underneath.

