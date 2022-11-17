Gigi Hadid’s Throwback Checkered Bikini Selfie Has Us Longing for Summer

Warmth is a mindset.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 @ 12:38PM
Gigi Hadid bikini selfie Instagram
Photo:

Gigi Hadid Instagram

With Thanksgiving right around the corner — and celebs now posting more fall fashion inspo than summer selfies — it seems swimwear season is officially over. But luckily, that didn’t stop Gigi Hadid from sharing one last bikini throwback on our feeds, giving all of us yet another reason to start booking our warm-weather travel plans ASAP.

On Thursday, the supermodel gave followers a look into her archive by sharing a dump of throwback summer snapshots on Instagram. Captioned, “some lost summer files .. bc I can’t believe this year has gone by so fast & it’s getting too cold toooo quick,” the second slide in the post showed Hadid posing for a mirror selfie in a tiny black-and-blue checkered bikini top paired with a matching pair of black-and-pink checkered bottoms.  

Both of the pieces featured similar thin black straps, with the bottoms’ strings tied together into two dainty bows, and Gigi finished the look by pulling her blonde hair into a braid and accessorizing with a gold necklace. 

Other carousel inclusions detailed additional summer scenes — like a fish fry, a Fourth of July party spread, and a beach trip with her daughter Kai (who she shares with ex Zayn Malik) — as well as even more stellar outfits. Aside from an iridescent two-piece crop top and pants set, the model also shared photos of her wearing the baggiest ripped blue jeans (which she paired with a white cardigan and Barbiecore-approved sneakers), a silky white tank top, and a gray button-up cardigan with nothing underneath.

Related Articles
Dua Lipa Australian Beach Colorful Set Instagram
Dua Lipa's Colorful, Mermaidcore Three-Piece Set Featured a Faux Thong
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's Bare-Faced Swimsuit Pics Included a Thong String Bikini
120920-News-Bella-Hadid-Soc
Bella Hadid Paired the Tiniest Blue String Bikini with Two of Summer's Hottest Accessories
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Paired the Tiniest Black String Bikini With the Biggest Gold Chain
Bella Hadid Instagram
Bella Hadid's Itty Bitty Patchwork Bikini Looks Like Your Grandma's Favorite Quilt
Vanessa Hudgens Resting Elbow On Table Space Buns Duck Face
Vanessa Hudgens Paired Her Neon Bikini With Space Buns
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Accessorized the Sparkliest Dress With the Tiniest Matching Handbag
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Sequin Flame Swimsuit Is Equal Parts Chaotic and Cute
Dua Lipa Orange Bikini
Dua Lipa Wore a String Bikini in Summer's Hottest Color
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Vacation Attire Included a Backless Iridescent Gown
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Wore the Sportiest Outfit to Partake in the Most Unexpected Hobby
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Plunging Slinky Slip Dress Is a Masterclass in Vacation Dressing
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Pool Cover-Up Included the Lowest Rise Jeans and a Sheer Crop Top
Dua lipa instagram
Dua Lipa Paired an Underboob-Baring Bikini Top With the Lowest Rise Trousers
Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner Paired a Tiny Cropped Cardigan With an Even Tinier Yellow String Bikini
Kim Kardashian Silver Metallic Bikini Instagram
Kim Kardashian's Shiny Silver Metallic Bikini Looks Straight Out of the Future