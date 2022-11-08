Gigi Hadid Paired Every Pattern Possible With a High-Waisted Red, White, and Blue Jockstrap

Gigi Hadid may be best known for sleek street style fashion and model-off-duty basics, but her latest outfit just called on every texture and pattern possible to make for a red carpet ensemble that totally worked — proving once and for all that sometimes, more really is more.

The supermodel wore the chaotic look in question while attending the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday night. Sporting Thom Browne’s best red, white, and blue offerings, Gigi walked the carpet in a blue tweed jacket layered over a red-and-navy plaid vest and a super-cropped white button-down shirt. Hadid added even more pattern to the outfit by pairing the tops with low-rise red, white, and blue pinstripe pants and a braided belt, and she finished the look with the viral jockstrap from the designer’s Paris Men’s Fashion Week show.

Matching crew socks, a gold nose ring, and simple black heels accessorized Gigi’s ensemble, and she wore her blonde hair slicked into a bun with a middle part. The model also donned an equally as interesting glam look for the occasion, opting for simple cat-eye liner and a charcoal gray-blue lip shade.

Gigi’s appearance came just days after she deactivated her Twitter account due to the “cesspool of hate” it’s become in light of “new leadership,” in reference to Elon Musk’s recent takeover. “I deactivated my Twitter account today,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its not a place I want to be a part of.”

She added, “Only sorry to the fans, who I've loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can't say it's a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm.”

