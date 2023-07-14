Gigi Hadid Showed Off a Huge (Probably) Temporary Tattoo Wearing a Tiny Printed Bikini

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Gigi's Version).

Gigi Hadid gave her Instagram followers a pre-weekend surprise. In her latest post, the model and mother showed off in a FOMO-inducing printed bikini, which was enough to have everyone setting up their OOOs for the rest of the day, but the addition of what looked like a temporary tattoo added a bit of spice to the post. Posing in the summertime sun, Hadid's geometric peach-and-brown bathing suit featured a triangle silhouette and bottoms with tie sides. She finished the look with a chunky silver necklace and had her hair in messy waves. 

She captioned the two photos with a simple caption that read, "Mornin! 🐉"

Naturally, the dragon emoji was a cheeky reference to the new ink on her hip, which she hasn't revealed as a new tattoo or a fun temporary decal. (A post to her Stories shows a very shiny reflection, leading just about everyone to believe that it's a temporary stick-on, not the work of real needles and ink). 

Gigi Hadid IG Story

Instagram/GigiHadid

While the probably-not-real tat is making headlines, so is Hadid's relationship status. Sources say that her on-again, off-again maybe-romance with Leonardo DiCaprio is back on.

“They’re only seeing each other right now,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s [still] casual, and they aren’t labeling it, [but] they’re dating [again]. Leo wants to take it slower with Gigi because there’s potential there, and he wants to preserve it.”

Just last month, a separate source explained to the publication that the two were enjoying a “no-strings ‘situationship,’” saying, “[They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment.”

