Gigi Hadid Said She Is an "Embarrassing Friend" at Taylor Swift Concerts

We love women supporting women.

Published on March 9, 2023 @ 02:45PM
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid
Taylor Swift may be busy selling out arenas and crashing Ticketmaster, but the singer still has room in her heart — and the ticket queue — for her friends. While chatting with E! News in a recent interview to promote her Netflix show Next in Fashion, Swift's longtime friend Gigi Hadid said she has plans to attend a few shows on Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour.

"I'll make it to a few," she told the outlet. "I try to make it to as many as I can."

But just because Hadid has an in — she's one of Swift's BFFs, after all — doesn't mean she'll be able to play it cool once the performer takes the stage. "I'm a psychopath at a Taylor show," she admitted. "I go nuts. I'm not cool at all. I'm like the most embarrassing friend."

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid

Getty Images

And given that Hadid is one of fashion's biggest It Girls, it's not surprising at all that she already has her outfits planned. "I like to boogie, so I'm usually in jeans and T-shirt," she said. "I'll rep some Taylor merch if I get some."

Her co-host Tan France, who also sat in on the interview, chimed in adding that he loves Swifties' style. "I do love seeing how extra the girls go, or anyone goes, when they go watch Taylor," he joked. "My nanny has full-on got three full looks."

