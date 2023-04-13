Gigi Hadid’s Neutral Monochromatic Moment Is a Masterclass in Tonal Dressing

ICYMI, the It girls of fashion have been hard at work reinventing the model-off-duty uniform as of late. From Hailey Bieber’s itty-bitty crop tops and oversized outerwear to Kendall Jenner’s mix-and-match pairings of Western-inspired pieces, the girls love to prove that it’s a style genre worth replicating. Even so, it's safe to say that no one does it better than Gigi Hadid, whose wardrobe is filled to the brim with casual yet sharp silhouettes. Her latest take on model-off-duty? A lesson in tonal dressing that paired spring neutrals with relaxed details.

On Wednesday, Hadid stepped out in New York City sporting a loose-fitting beige blazer layered over an asymmetrical tank top and matching cargo-style trousers. Gigi draped a cream sweater over her shoulders to add a bit of dimension to her casual 'fit, and she paired the ultimate tonal suiting with a black leather belt and matching Oxfords. Layers of gold chains by Marie Lichtenberg and Jacquie Aiche, tiny gold hoops, and a handful of rings by Yvonne Léon accessorized the outfit while adding a bit of glitz, and she wore her honey-blonde hair in tousled bombshell waves complete with glossy lips and muted eye makeup.

Hadid's outing came just days after she spoke with InStyle about her booked and busy lifestyle, from her first hosting gig on Netflix’s Next in Fashion alongside Tan France to her high-profile runway appearances — and most importantly, her new chapter of being a mom.

“I think that becoming a mom has made me realize that you just really have to start to get your eggs in a row and prioritize your time between being a mom and a person and then also a working mom and person,” Hadid said of parenting her daughter, who she shares with ex Zayn Malik. “I think it really starts for me with just prioritizing and organizing that time first, and then making sure that the jobs and partnerships and opportunities that I do make time for are ones that feel genuine to me and feel fulfilling once the day is done.”