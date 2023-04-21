Gigi Hadid’s Latest Styling Hack Is the Answer to Spring’s Finicky Weather

When in doubt, layer up.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Updated on April 21, 2023 @ 09:57AM
Gigi Hadid
Photo:

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Spring weather is unpredictable by nature: one day, it’s like summer, while the next, it’s cool and rainy. What's worse is that the climate can drastically change between morning and night, making getting dressed this time of year all the more difficult. But fear not, because Gigi Hadid has the perfect styling hack for springtime's finicky forecast.

On Thursday, Gigi stepped out in NYC and delivered a lesson on seasonal layering. Enjoying the sunshine (at least, while it lasted), the supermodel sported a pair of light wash, ripped jeans styled with an unbuttoned, vibrant pink dress shirt over a white crop top​​. Prepared for what the spring weather might throw at her, she added an extra layer of warmth — and a pop of color — with a striped green, pink, and yellow sweater tied around her shoulders.

Rounding out the look was a pair of flame-decorated Converse Chuck Taylors from the brand’s collaboration with Golf Le Fleur. Gigi finished accessorizing her springy attire with sherbet-yellow rounded sunglasses, a handbag in a similar hue, and an assortment of gold chain necklaces.

Beauty-wise, Gigi scraped her blonde hair back into a sleek, low-slung bun and kept her glam relatively low-key with only a light dusting of blush and pink lipstick.

Gigi Hadid in a crop top

Getty Images

Gigi’s spring wardrobe is already in full rotation. Last week, she gave a masterclass in tonal suiting with a loose-fitting beige blazer layered over an asymmetrical tank top and matching cargo-style trousers. And after that, she busted out the dad jorts, styling the low-rise, baggy jean shorts with a pair of Adidas Sambas, an oversized, pinstripe button-up, and a blue baseball cap.

