Gigi Hadid Wore a Barely-Buttoned Cardigan with Nothing Underneath

With a fall chill finally in the air, it's time to pull out the sexy cardigan — which should not be confused with your grandma's oversized, buttoned-up-to-there sweater.



One person who apparently got the memo was Gigi Hadid, who put on a barely-there knit with nothing underneath while strolling through the streets of Paris on Friday.



The supermodel's off-duty look consisted of baggy distressed jeans, beige mules by UGG, and the pièce de résistance: a tiny gray cardigan worn without a top. Only one button was fastened in the middle, highlighting her toned midriff and subtle cleavage. She accessorized her outfit with a thick gold chainlink necklace, a camel-colored clutch, and round aviator sunglasses. Gigi kept her glam to an absolute minimum, and pulled her platinum blonde tresses back into a messy top-knot with two sections of hair framing her face.

This month, Hadid also lent her cool-girl touch to another stuffy wardrobe staple: the button-up. While running in between shows during New York Fashion Week, Gigi paired low-rise cargo pants with a black leather trench coat from Zadig & Voltaire, and underneath, a chambray dress shirt with the bottom row of buttons intentionally left undone. Chunky black Gucci loafers, a buttery leather top-handle bag, and tiny sunglasses rounded out her fall look.