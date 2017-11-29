Here's How Gigi Hadid Handled Her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show FOMO

Gigi Hadid is already counting down the days until next year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

As the lingerie runway extravaganza aired late Tuesday evening, the supermodel—who was originally slated to walk in the Shanghai show—graciously battled her FOMO by sending her love and support to younger sister Bella.

The 21-year-old represented the Hadid sisters at the annual fashion show after Gigi announced on Nov. 16 that she was dropping out. But her older sibling was there in spirit as she took to Instagram stories to pen a sweet message for the Dior beauty alongside a stunning catwalk snap.

Gigi Hadid / Instagram

“Excited to watch my gorg lil sis (so proud @bellahadid) and all my angelic friends tonight #vsfs,” she gushed on the social media app. “HUGE LOVE to all the girls and the whole VS team !!”

And while we might have missed the 22-year-old’s signature smile at this year’s show, Gigi revealed that she’s already hard at work to don her Angel wings for next year’s underwear spectacular.

She continued, “A year of prep and hard work deserves major celebration!!!!!!! (Even though u never stop and you’ll already be planning ’18 tomorrow morning if not already @ed_razek).”

We’re looking forward to seeing the Hadid sisters reunite on the VS catwalk next year!