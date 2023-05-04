Gigi Hadid’s Pleated Trousers and Oversized Wool Coat Are a Lesson in Tonal Dressing

Pinning to our seasonal mood board ASAP.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Published on May 4, 2023
Gigi Hadid
Photo:

Marco Bahler

Any time Gigi Hadid steps out in the streets of NYC, our pens and notebooks are ready to frantically jot down fashion notes from her understated and relaxed sense of style. Her latest outing is another master class, with a lesson in tonal dressing paired with spring neutrals — and yes, we’ve seen this look before.

On Wednesday, the supermodel stepped out in Manhattan to celebrate close friend Poppy Delevingne’s 37th birthday in style. Sporting an itty-bitty cream crop top, she layered a loose-fitting, pinstriped wool coat for an extra source of warmth and teamed it with matching oversized, high-waisted pleated trousers. Layers of gold chains accessorized the outfit while adding a bit of glitz, and she wore her honey-blonde hair in tousled waves, complete with matte rosy-beige lips and muted eye makeup.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Getty Images

Hadid's outing came just days after her fashion tour de force at the 2023 Met Gala. Arriving at the storied Met steps, she turned heads with her moody spin on the naked dress. For the occasion, she wore an all-black, completely sheer custom number by Givenchy, which included a corset bodice, long train, and short gloves. She teamed the naked dress with a double-string pearl choker, a matching cuff bracelet, and pearl stud earrings by Smiling Rocks and Lagos. Beauty-wise, she sported the half-up, half-down ponytail with Rapunzel tousled waves, along with her sexy makeup palette consisting of dramatic winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, and a neutral lip.

Keeping the night young, she attended the Met Gala after-party in a Matrix-inspired look: a floor-sweeping leather trench coat, sheer gloves, black slingback heels, and diamond drop earrings. Rumor has it Gigi and her old flame Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted heading into the same bash (!!!).

