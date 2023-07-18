Gigi Hadid Pleaded Guilty to Marijuana Possession After Cayman Islands Arrest

And she posted the perfect response after everything was said and done.

Published on July 18, 2023
Gigi Hadid pleaded guilty for marijuana possession after a girls’ trip to the Cayman Islands landed her in a Prisoner Detention Center. According to People, the model was “arrested and fined $1,000 after Customs & Border Control agents found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her luggage upon her arrival” via private plane on July 10.

Although Hadid has since been released, she and a friend were originally taken into custody after being arrested on “suspicion Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja,” per local outlet Cayman Marl Road

The pair was quickly released on bail before appearing in Summary Court on July 12, where both women pleaded guilty. Both Hadid and her friend were fined $1,000, but neither is facing any further charges.

Gigi Hadid attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

getty

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license," Hadid’s rep told People. "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

While the incident surely made for an interesting start to Hadid’s trip, it didn’t stop the model from documenting her travels by sharing multiple Instagram photo dumps over the weekend. 

On Friday, the A-lister first shared a pair of photos that detailed her lounging in the sun while showing off one large (potentially temporary) dragon tattoo. That same day, she later posted another snap — this time, an underwater selfie — that featured an itty-bitty green bikini and a blue pool noodle.

“What designer makes this noodle?” she captioned the post. “Wrong answers only.”

After the news broke, Hadid posted a clip to Instagram proving that she's an unbothered queen — as she should be.

"All’s well that ends well," she captioned the video, which showed her lounging on the beach.

