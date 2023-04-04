I'm Cleaning Out My Closet for Spring, but I'm Keeping These Comfortable, Multi-Seasonal Shoes No Matter What

I’m just going to come out and say it: I own way too many fashion items. The overcrowdedness could be in part thanks to my tiny New York City closet, but at the end of the day, my surplus of clothing pieces is to blame. That’s why I live for spring cleaning; I get rid of the old and make room for the new. But there’s one item I just won’t part with: my loafers.

IMO, next to classic white sneakers, loafers are the most versatile shoes you can own. Their elevated closed-toe silhouette comes in a plethora of style variations, such as lug-soled bottoms, leather uppers, and heels. Because of this, you’re guaranteed to find an option that matches your aesthetic and makes styling beyond simple. For example, you can wear this cream-colored pair from Naturalizer with a flowy sundress, or try a super chunky option like this Coach option with some wide-leg jeans à la Hailey Bieber.

Not to mention, loafers are an ideal transitional shoe for spring, since your toes are warm and protected, while their exposed upper allows for breathability. When temperatures dip in the morning, slip on some thick socks, then ditch them later in the day when the weather turns warm and breezy.

Vagabond’s Ansie is not only my go-to loafer, but it’s also become my favorite shoe. It goes with nearly everything in my closet and is comfortable, allowing me to walk miles without any blisters, but with a whole lot of compliments. This is because of its flared block-heel and thickly lined sole that provide extra support and cushioning, while the totally chic fringe and buckle details make a statement.

Gigi Hadid knows exactly what I’m talking about, having sported a leopard-print style from Reformation back-to-back in November, while Olivia Wilde opted for a patent-black pair in February. Emma Chamberlain also made the shoe her own by pairing it with a super long maxi skirt — her go-to summer outfit formula. And if you noticed, all of these celebs were spotted out and about walking in their loafers, proving the style’s supreme comfort.

But since there are tons of loafer options out there ranging from low to high price points, choosing your go-to pair can be overwhelming. I listed a few of my favorite styles below to help you score the shoe I’m never getting rid of, and trust me, you’re going to want them all.

