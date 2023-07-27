Gigi Hadid Stepped Out in the Controversial Footwear Combo Supermodels Love to Wear

It's not even fall yet, but Gigi Hadid is already giving back-to-school energy with her latest look.



On Wednesday, the supermodel stepped out in Malibu while wearing head-to-toe Miu Miu (she's the fashion house's newest campaign star after all), and accessorized with a polarizing footwear pairing that transported us back to elementary school — black leather penny loathers with white socks pulled up past her ankles. As for her outfit, Gigi wore a slinky black slip dress that featured ultra-thin camisole straps, a scoop neckline, and a midi length. A white quilted top-handle bag, black cat-eye sunglasses, and tiny gold hoops rounded out her preppy-inspired look.



Gigi Hadid. MEGA

Gigi slicked her long blonde hair back behind her ears, and finished off her glam by sporting a nude lip, winger eyeliner, and a bronzy glow.

Hadid isn't the only supermodel to test-drive the socks with loafers trend this summer. Hailey Bieber is also a fan of the look, and has worn her Eytys Rio loafers and white socks with just about every hot-weather staple imaginable — from jorts and miniskirts to crop tops.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner, has also stepped out in the footwear combo well in advance of autumn. Earlier this month, Jenner packed her The Row loafers for a trip to New York City and wore them on repeat, pairing the stealth-wealth shoe (sans socks) with a pantsless look that consisted of an oversized blazer and button-down, as well as with a crop top, jeans, and a Birkin bag.