Celebrity Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid Stepped Out in the Controversial Footwear Combo Supermodels Love to Wear Back-to-school vibes. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 27, 2023 @ 09:15AM Gigi Hadid. Photo: MEGA It's not even fall yet, but Gigi Hadid is already giving back-to-school energy with her latest look. On Wednesday, the supermodel stepped out in Malibu while wearing head-to-toe Miu Miu (she's the fashion house's newest campaign star after all), and accessorized with a polarizing footwear pairing that transported us back to elementary school — black leather penny loathers with white socks pulled up past her ankles. As for her outfit, Gigi wore a slinky black slip dress that featured ultra-thin camisole straps, a scoop neckline, and a midi length. A white quilted top-handle bag, black cat-eye sunglasses, and tiny gold hoops rounded out her preppy-inspired look. Gigi Hadid. MEGA Gigi slicked her long blonde hair back behind her ears, and finished off her glam by sporting a nude lip, winger eyeliner, and a bronzy glow. Unbothered Queen Gigi Hadid Responded to Her Vacation Drama With an Upside Down Bikini Pic Hadid isn't the only supermodel to test-drive the socks with loafers trend this summer. Hailey Bieber is also a fan of the look, and has worn her Eytys Rio loafers and white socks with just about every hot-weather staple imaginable — from jorts and miniskirts to crop tops. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner, has also stepped out in the footwear combo well in advance of autumn. Earlier this month, Jenner packed her The Row loafers for a trip to New York City and wore them on repeat, pairing the stealth-wealth shoe (sans socks) with a pantsless look that consisted of an oversized blazer and button-down, as well as with a crop top, jeans, and a Birkin bag.