I Wore Gigi Hadid’s Go-To Comfy Italian Slides for My Entire Vacation, and I Get Why She’s Obsessed

When it comes to street style, Gigi Hadid is my street-style spirit animal. The supermodel mom is famous for a lot of things, but most notably (IMO) curating perfectly put-together, yet approachable looks. Last year I became obsessed with one ensemble that perfectly demonstrated her trademark California cool style: A pair of oversized, ripped-up jeans paired with an unbuttoned blouse and distinct pair of elevated buckle slides. After doing a little research I discovered they were M.Gemi’s The Matidle Due, and that she owned a few pairs of the surprisingly refined sandals.

Unfortunately at the time, M.Gemi couldn’t keep the popular footwear in stock. However, I recently scored a pair for my spring break trip with the kids — a celebrity cruise that involved a lot of excursions and walking — and now completely understand why Gigi is so obsessed with them. First off, I have never seen a pair of shoes with an ergonomic cork sole that looked so refined. The shoes are incredibly well-made, constructed out of buttery-soft Italian calf leather, that even wraps around the buckle. They have a very versatile look, casual enough for jeans, cutoffs, or even sweats, but are chic enough to pair with a sundress or boho skirt.

As for comfort, like Birkenstocks, they feature a molded, cushioned footbed that adjusts to your foot’s shape over time and adjustable bucks to accommodate your foot width.

I wore the slides almost every day on the trip, and they were definitely the most multi-tasking piece of footwear I brought. They were my go-tos for the pool with my swimsuit and coverup, and then I kept them on with a sundress for in-between meals. But I really got a lot of wear out of them on the days we went ashore for excursions, which involved a lot of walking around in tropical climates. Now that I am home, they are still the shoes I constantly reach for — and my feet and back are seriously thanking me. Like Gigi, I often pair them with leggings and sweats.

The black and tan M. Gemi Matilde Due slides are currently available for immediate delivery on the brand’s website in most sizes 35 to 42. However, if you want white (the color that Gigi and I both have) you can preorder for June delivery. I suggest not waiting around and placing your order ASAP as they will inevitably sell out.

If you can’t wait, the brand also recently added a style similar to The Matilde to their collection, The Isa, which is equally as chic. The slide offers the same ergonomic features but with a sleek black footbed and sole and two-toned buckles. It comes in black, ecru, purple, khaki, and a black and white snakeskin print in sizes 35 to 42. Again, I suggest placing your order soon if your preferred color and size combo is in stock.

The TL;DR? Gigi Hadid is definitely on to something, and the M. Gemi Matilde Due slides are guaranteed to be your new favorites this summer.