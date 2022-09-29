It's official: the Fashion Month runways have determined that sheer dresses are not going anywhere anytime soon. And Gigi Hadid went one step further, making a case for fishnet frocks during the holiday season in a metallic look on the Chloé runway.

On Thursday, the supermodel traipsed down the catwalk in a see-through, scoop-neck midi dress made from material resembling chainmail, which she wore over white, high-waisted booty shorts. Coordinating white-and-silver platform sandals perfectly complemented the dress, and her blonde hair was parted down the middle and worn in crimped beach waves. Her glam was kept very minimal, putting the focus on her dewy complexion.

When she's not starring on the runway, Hadid is embracing the model-off-duty look in utility jumpsuits and casual wear. On Thursday, she stepped out in a citrus-colored one-piece that she left unbuttoned to reveal a white tank. She paired the jumper with cheetah print loafers before swapping out the flat shoe for black strappy pump.

Getty Images

Before heading to Paris, the model was in Italy for Milan Fashion Week. According to Entertainment Tonight, Hadid was accompanied by her new rumored beau, Leonardo DiCaprio. A source added that the two are "fully seeing each other," while another insider told the outlet that they are "the real deal." DiCaprio split from his long-term girlfriend Camila Morrone last month.