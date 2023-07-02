Gigi Hadid Shared the Most Relatable Makeup-Free Selfie From Paris Fashion Week

Pimple cream and all.

Alicia Brunker
Paris Fashion Week isn't all glitz and glamour. Just ask Gigi Hadid, who gave fans a refreshingly candid behind-the-scenes look at her time in the French capital — both, on and off the runway. 

On Saturday, Hadid shared a super-relatable makeup-free selfie on Instagram, revealing, that, even supermodels use pimple cream. In the first photo of the slideshow, Gigi showed off her glowing, bare-faced complexion while wearing a fluffy white robe and a towel wrapped around her wet hair. And on her chin, two tiny dabs of spot treatment were visible for everyone to see. 

“.. a lil-bit of a-lot that got done in Paris this week ✔️❣️ .. Merci à tous x x 🥐,” Hadid captioned her post, which also included content from the Jacquemus spring-summer 2024 fashion show, where she walked the runway in a sheer minidress and lingerie, as well as several off-the-clock moments during her trip.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Instagram

Highlighting her off-duty style in a separate snapshot, Gigi wore a black leather one-shoulder dress accessorized with tiny black sunglasses, gold jewelry, and a braided ponytail. Another photo, meanwhile, featured the model dressed in an asymmetrical black top and matching satin pants, which she paired with a bold red lip, tousled waves, and a bottle of Coca Cola — what else?

The last snap, however, was arguably the best and showed Gigi and her BFF Kendall Jenner interlocking their pinkies while wrapping up their modeling duties on the Jacquemus runway.

