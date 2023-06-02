Another day, another big celeb hair reveal. From Hailey Bieber's blunt cut to Zendaya's bouncy bob, it seems like everyone has been going shorter as of late. And considering summer is right around the corner, we can see why: There's something effortless, low maintenance, and refreshing about a big chop, so it's unlikely that bobs — which we predicted as one of this summer's major hair trends — will go away anytime soon.



The latest celeb to debut a shorter cut? None other than model, knitwear founder, and cool mom Gigi Hadid. On Thursday, Hadid shared photos from Miu Miu's latest campaign featuring what might just be the next cult bag in luxury (but more on that later) and an edgy new cut.

Courtesy of Miu Miu

Hadid's hair, which she usually keeps in long, loose waves, is somewhere between a bob and a lob in terms of length, and cut with super-blunt edges. She also debuted short straight bangs and an icy blonde color as opposed to her usual honey-blonde balayage. It's the biggest change we've seen from Hadid in a while — although she's switched it up before, remember her copper era? But before you jump to conclusions, this is very possibly a well-laid wig for on-set purposes. Still, that doesn't mean you can't take cues from Khai's mom and use this cut as inspiration for your next salon appointment.

Besides her uncharacteristically quirky hair, Hadid wore a bright purple cardigan set (one of Miuccia Prada's signatures), a white tennis miniskirt, and a simple black belt in the campaign photo for Miu Miu. The real star of the 'fit, however, was her red, crescent-shaped bag with Matelassé stitching. The campaign, shot by the legendary Steven Meisel, was inspired by artist Margaret Keane, who you probably know from her famous paintings of wide-eyed children, or the Amy Adams-fronted movie Big Eyes, about the artist's work and life.

Besides serving street style and waxing poetic about Taylor Swift's bolognese recipe, Hadid has been hitting the red carpet lately. Most recently, she wore a tan fishtail gown, nodding to her sister Bella's similar fuchsia dress in the process. And while we're not sure that her new hair is permanent, it's a fun step forward in Hadid's style evolution.