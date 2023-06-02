Gigi Hadid Debuted a Platinum Long Bob and Blunt Bangs

Alongside Miu Miu's latest campaign.

By Madeline Hirsch
Published on June 2, 2023 @ 04:04PM
Gigi Hadid with blonde blunt bob in Miu Miu campaign
Photo:

Courtesy of Miu Miu

Another day, another big celeb hair reveal. From Hailey Bieber's blunt cut to Zendaya's bouncy bob, it seems like everyone has been going shorter as of late. And considering summer is right around the corner, we can see why: There's something effortless, low maintenance, and refreshing about a big chop, so it's unlikely that bobs — which we predicted as one of this summer's major hair trends — will go away anytime soon.

The latest celeb to debut a shorter cut? None other than model, knitwear founder, and cool mom Gigi Hadid. On Thursday, Hadid shared photos from Miu Miu's latest campaign featuring what might just be the next cult bag in luxury (but more on that later) and an edgy new cut.

Gigi Hadid with blunt blonde bob in Miu Miu campaign

Courtesy of Miu Miu

Hadid's hair, which she usually keeps in long, loose waves, is somewhere between a bob and a lob in terms of length, and cut with super-blunt edges. She also debuted short straight bangs and an icy blonde color as opposed to her usual honey-blonde balayage. It's the biggest change we've seen from Hadid in a while — although she's switched it up before, remember her copper era? But before you jump to conclusions, this is very possibly a well-laid wig for on-set purposes. Still, that doesn't mean you can't take cues from Khai's mom and use this cut as inspiration for your next salon appointment.

Besides her uncharacteristically quirky hair, Hadid wore a bright purple cardigan set (one of Miuccia Prada's signatures), a white tennis miniskirt, and a simple black belt in the campaign photo for Miu Miu. The real star of the 'fit, however, was her red, crescent-shaped bag with Matelassé stitching. The campaign, shot by the legendary Steven Meisel, was inspired by artist Margaret Keane, who you probably know from her famous paintings of wide-eyed children, or the Amy Adams-fronted movie Big Eyes, about the artist's work and life.

Besides serving street style and waxing poetic about Taylor Swift's bolognese recipe, Hadid has been hitting the red carpet lately. Most recently, she wore a tan fishtail gown, nodding to her sister Bella's similar fuchsia dress in the process. And while we're not sure that her new hair is permanent, it's a fun step forward in Hadid's style evolution.

Related Articles
Sarah Jessica Parker John Corbett
The Newest 'And Just Like That...' Trailer Shows Carrie Moving On From Big With Aidan Shaw
Amanda Seyfried, Justin Long
TBT: Amanda Seyfried Fell for Justin Long With a Meme
Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade 2023 GLAAD Awards
Gabrielle Union Celebrated Zaya Wade's 16th Birthday With a Sweet Instagram Photo Dump
Sarah Michelle Gellar Canneseries International Festival 2023
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Ushering In Hot Girl Summer With a Fresh Chop
Tina Turner
Tina Turner Has Died at Age 83
Reese Witherspoon 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Premiere
Reese Witherspoon Is Entering Summer With a New Set of Breakup Bangs
Simone Ashley getting ready Cannes
Getting Ready in Cannes with Julia Garner and Simone Ashley
Amazon's Summer Dress Storefront Has Over 200 New Styles â These Are My Top 5 Picks
Amazon's New Summer Dress Storefront Has 200+ Flattering Styles, and I'm Adding These 5 to My Cart
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Basically Went Topless on the Red Carpet at Cannes
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Recreated Her Sister Bella's Vintage Fishtail Gown at Cannes
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Made Her 2023 Cannes Film Festival Debut With New Bangs and a New Boyfriend
Martha Stewart-Worn Brand Best-Selling White Sneaker
Amazon’s Best-Selling Fashion Sneaker Is From the Unexpected Shoe Brand You Probably Owned as a Kid
IKOEE Glitter Rhinestone Purse Crystal Evening Clutch Bag
I’ll Be Wearing This Shiny, Celebrity-Loved Bag Trend All Summer Long — and It’s Less Than $40 at Amazon
Sophie Turner Joan
Sophie Turner Looks Almost Unrecognizable With a Flippy Blonde Bob
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Preppy Trend That Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa Are Fans of, Too
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Slinky Red Carpet Slip Dress Doubles as the Perfect Summer Uniform