Gigi Hadid Wore a Totally Sheer White Dress Over Matching Lingerie

And a pair of knee-high lace stockings.

Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Updated on June 27, 2023
Gigi Hadid Cannes 2023
Photo:

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid is one of the most recognizable faces in the fashion world, and between her mismatched preppy aesthetic and her one-of-a-kind couture pieces, she’s secured her spot as arguably the most sought-after model of her generation.

In her latest fashion venture, Gigi bared it all on the runway while walking the 400-meter runway for Jacquemus's Spring/Summer 2024 show at the Palace of Versailles on Monday. The supermodel slipped into an itty-bitty lingerie set, consisting of nothing but a white stringy bra and matching undies under a totally sheer white sleeveless dress. The minidress was comprised of a dainty floral lace material with several ties down the center that created cutouts to reveal the lingerie set. Perhaps the most notable part of the look? The stockings. Adding to the alluring ‘fit, she teamed her knee-high lace stockings with a pair of white square-toed stiletto mules.

Gigi Hadid "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show

Pierre Suu/WireImage

On the beauty front, she styled her honey-blonde hair into a slicked-back ballet bun with a middle part as a pair of chunky gold hoops peeked out. For the rest of her glam, she opted for a minimalist makeup look and a classic red manicure.

Ahead of the Jacquemus’ “Le Chouchou” spring 2024 collection, Kendall Jenner, who also walked the show in a no-pants meringue dress, reposted behind-the-scenes footage of the two captured by Vogue France — and it’s not what you would expect. Gigi chauffeured her friend, Kendall around in a golf cart before arriving at the runway. In the video, Gigi waves and smiles as she vrooms off while Kendall pouts at the camera and shouts, “Bye!."

