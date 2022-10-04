This Fall Staple Has the Hadid Sister Stamp of Approval, and You Can Get It Starting at $74

No off-duty look is complete without the jacket trend.

By Kaelin Dodge
Published on October 4, 2022

Gigi Hadid Trench Coat Roundup
Photo:

Splash News

For the past year, we’ve seen long leather trenches everywhere and on everyone. Zoë Kravitz channeled Catwoman while wearing one in Paris last February, and Julia Fox rocked one nearly all summer, despite the heat. Now, the Hadid sisters are making a case for leather trench coats being the must-have jacket for fall. 

Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid stepped out in Paris in a black leather trench coat that she styled with futuristic sunnies and ‘90s-inspired, oversized jeans. Just last month, the supermodel sported the same 2022 staple, proving once and for all that it’s okay to outfit repeat. Bella Hadid tested the fall-ready jacket’s versatility with three very different outfits, from spy-inspired to sexy plunge to bare skin, one of the most unexpected pairings we’ve seen come out of Paris Fashion Week. The lesson here is that, no matter how you define your style, there’s probably a leather trench that can elevate it.

If you’re on the hunt for a new fall jacket but aren’t quite sure where to start, why not start with a supermodel-loved style that doubles as a year-round staple? These eight leather and faux leather trench coats can instantly add a bit of edge (and warmth) to any outfit, and they start at just $74. 

Gigi keeps it classic with a black trench, and you can get a similar style starting at just $74 on Amazon. One customer called this Tanming faux leather jacket a “must-buy,” explaining that “the size is perfect and [the jacket] is really made well.” While the black color keeps it true to Gigi’s look, this jacket is also available in wine and red. For something on the higher end, you can opt for Juicy Couture’s ‘70s-inspired trench coat that’s available on Nordstrom. The slightly-oversized fit makes this jacket great for fall and winter layering. To copy Gigi’s look with genuine leather, shop this jacket that is currently 33 percent off.

Juicy Couture Oversize Faux Leather Trench Coat

Shop now: $165; nordstrom.com

If you’re looking for something neutral but perhaps a little sunnier than solid black, ASOS makes a beautiful beige trench that is just under $100. The belted details on the sleeves add modern touches to an otherwise-classic jacket. Or, for something that really cinches the midsection, consider this trench from Nordstrom’s Open Edit brand, which has an adjustable drawstring waist. 

ASOS Design Faux Leather Trench Coat

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

And of course, there’s always the option to go bold. This bubblegum-pink trench coat from Amy Lynn is a showstopper, tapping into one of 2022’s hottest trends (we think Barbie would approve). Or go green with Free People’s olive-colored Trinity Trench. This coat is designed in a classic style, with a long silhouette, collar, and button-front closures and is finished in a celebrity-loved color.

Amy Lynn Faux Leather Trench Coat

Nordstrom

Shop now: $189; nordstrom.com

Ready to be the third Hadid sister (or at least dress like her)? Shop the supermodels’ fall-ready staple, starting at just $74 today.

