Shoutout to Gigi Hadid for Giving Her Stamp of Approval on Leather Loafers for a Girls’ Night Out

Beauty is pain doesn't exist here.

Published on August 28, 2023 @ 11:04AM
Every woman knows the struggle of choosing between comfort and fashion for night on the town. Traditionally, heels have been a pre-requisite to every girls' night, but Gigi Hadid just gave women everywhere another option when it comes to fashionable and functional footwear.

On Saturday, the supermodel called the babysitter and left her daughter Khai at home for the evening while she stepped out with her closest girlfriends, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, for a girls-only dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The Hadid traded in heels for a pair of trusty black leather loafers styled with medium-wash low-rise mom jeans. Gigi rounded out the look with a leather crop top featuring slinky spaghetti straps and a quirky pattern of turquoise blue fish.

Gigi Hadid Loafers Girls' Night Out

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Beauty-wise, she styled her blonde hair in a middle part with gently crimped waves, and she finished off her glam with dewy skin and an ultra-glossy lip.

Just last week, Gigi had another major fashion moment while modeling Guest In Residence’s recently dropped Core Collection. “First feel of fall has hit GuestInResidence.com — your Core Collection faves are back in neutrals + new iterations and colors toooo🍂🍂,” she captioned the pair of snaps while sporting an itty-bitty black bralette, which she layered with a coordinating unbuttoned blouse.

The rest of the look included a pair of slouchy tan slacks and her signature combo of black loafers and bubblegum pink socks. For accessories, she kept it simple, wearing two layered gold chains around her neck, while her blonde hair was tousled in crimped waves. As for her glam, she opted for a no-makeup, makeup look consisting of rosy cheeks and soft pink lips.

